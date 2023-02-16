Andy Samberg's Animated Series Digman Casts Maya Rudolph, Daniel Radcliffe, and More

Dig on this: Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) and Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story) will guest star in Andy Samberg's Digman! Announced in September, the upcoming adult animated series is written and produced by Samberg with his Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer Neil Campbell for MTV Entertainment and Comedy Central, which debuts Digman! on March 22nd. Along with Samberg's former Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Melissa Fumero, the comedy series set in a world where archaeologists are cooler than rock stars features the voices of Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Dale Soules (Orange Is the New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).

Variety reports the list of additional guest stars includes filmmaker Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead), Kyle Mooney (SNL), Jane Lynch (Glee), Cole Escola (Tuca & Bertie), Lauren Lapkus (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Paul Rust (The Great North), Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Claudia O'Doherty (Koala Man), Kerri Kenney (Reno 911!), Andy Daly (American Dad!), Lennon Parham (Bob's Burgers), Carl Tart (Comedy Bang! Bang!), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), and Clancy Brown (SpongeBob SquarePants).

Digman! is a half-hour animated series set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Samberg providing the voice of the protagonist, Rip Digman. The series is created by Samberg and Campbell and produced by CBS Studios alongside Ali Bell and The Lonely Island's Party Over Here banner.

"As kids we were led to believe that archaeologists are all bad-ass, adventure-seeking rock stars, but after spending 20 long years pursuing careers in archaeology we now see that was a lie perpetuated by Big Hollywood," Samberg and Campbell said in a statement announcing the series. "So, we created Digman! to finally bring our childhood dreams to life. Plus, we noticed a dearth of new TV shows recently and figured it was wholly on us to bring the world what it's missing the most: CONTENT."

Digman! is MTV Entertainment's latest adult animated series in the works at Comedy Central, which will air Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reimagining of the live-action sitcom created by Chris Rock; Jodie, a spinoff of MTV's Daria starring Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish); the film and the series return of Beavis and Butt-Head; and South Park, which just marked its 25th anniversary with the February launch of season 26.

"Andy is a singular creative force with a vision to explore bold, genre-shifting, comedic storytelling," said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. "We are thrilled to partner with him, The Lonely Island and CBS Studios on Digman! — the first series Andy has written and produced — to Comedy Central's robust animation line-up."

David Stapf, President of CBS Studios, added, "Animation continues to become an even more significant part of our comedy slate. On Digman!, we are fortunate to be working with an incredibly talented team of writers, animators and voice talent, including our fantastic partners at The Lonely Island, MTV Entertainment and Comedy Central."

Digman! premieres on Comedy Central Wednesday, March 22nd, at 10:30 / 9:30c after a new South Park.