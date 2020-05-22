Disney+ Launches An ASMR Series Called Zenimation

✖

Disney+ is home to all of the Marvel, Star Wars, and of course Disney content you could ever wish for, with more content coming later in the year. That said, sometimes you want something a bit, well, calming is the right word, and you're not exactly going to watch Gargoyles, Avengers: Endgame, or The Mandalorian to scratch that itch. Disney has the perfect solution for you though in the form of its new series Zenimation, a show that is designed to "refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness", and now the entire series is streaming on Disney's hit streaming service for you to enjoy.

Disney announced the launch on Twitter with the poster and the caption "Indulge your senses. All episodes of @DisneyAnimation’s #Zenimation, an Original Series, now streaming on #DisneyPlus."

The show doesn't spotlight any dialogue, but instead focuses on the sounds of the world and moving through it, all while exploring the vast worlds Disney has built over the years with some of your favorite characters. You can find the episode rundown below.

1. Water: Explore the sea with Moana, Ariel, and Elsa.

2. Cityscapes: Visit New Orleans, Mt. Olympus, San Fransokyo, and Atlantis.

3. Discovery: Discover the world around you with Elsa, Tarzan, and Rapunzel.

4. Flight: Fly with Aladdin and Jasmine, Baymax and Hiro, and Cody and Marahute.

5. Explore: Explore new places with Judy Hoops, baby Moana and Aurora.

6. Night: Gaze at the night sky with Tiana, Rapunzel, and Jim Hawkins.

7. Nature: Take in the beauty of nature with Simba, Pocahontas, and Tarzan.

8. Serenity: Have a moment of calm with Belle, Mulan, and Gramma Tala.

9. Water Realms: Surf with Lilo, cross the Dark Sea with Elsa, and restore the heart of Te Fiti with Moana.

10. Levity: Have a laugh with Flash the Sloth, Stitch, and Baymax.

The official description for Zenimation can be found below.

"Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zenimation” – an animated soundscape experience. Whether it’s baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest, or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight. “Zenimation” pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Walt Disney Animation Studios’ legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. From Walt Disney Animation Studios."

Zenimation is streaming on Disney+ now. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

