Disney+ Announces New Taylor Swift Concert Film To Premiere In November

You might have to wait a bit longer for WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier, but Disney+ does have something new for fans to watch later this week. That would be the new Taylor Swift concert film based on her newest album Folklore, and it's kind of apt that it's a surprise since the album itself was also a surprise release. Taylor Swift's folklore: the long pond studio sessions is a new intimate concert film that will reveal new stories and secrets behind every song from the No. 1 album of the year from Swift, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver). The best news is it will be available to stream on November 25th, so you don't even need to wait that long.

The long pond studio sessions was filmed in New York in September 2020 and happened to be the first time that Swift, Dessner, Antonoff, and Vernon were all in the same room throughout the entire process of recording the album.

You can check out the official trailer in the video above and the official description can be found below.

"Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres -- a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we’re not quite so alone. They recorded folklore thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together…

…until now

Folklore: the long pond studio sessions was filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01AM PT. Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), performs each song in order of her critically adored, five star album, “folklore” and for the very first time, reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.



folklore: the long pond studio sessions was directed by Taylor Swift and filmed on 6 x Lumix S1H mirrorless cameras with Leica lenses embedded in the studio, along with a one Alexa LF with an Angenieux 24-290 on a Furio robotic camera with 30+ feet of curved track."

