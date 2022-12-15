Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Returns to Disney Again in New Mixed-Reality Piece

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is back in a mixed-media animation piece and Disney fans are celebrating. ON the Disney Animation account, the company debuted a clip in partnership with the Givenchy brand. Despite showing off fashion primarily, it does serve as a big moment for people who love the Lucky Rabbit. Famously, he's been a bit absent over the last 90 or so years. In fact, until recently, it had been 95 years since Oswald appeared in a new bit of animation. Epic Mickey and its sequel saw the character play a role in the video game world after Disney managed to get him back after all those years. There actually was a trade between NBC and ESPN for sports commentator Al Michaels for Oswald the Rabbit. Disney couldn't let the chance pass them by. Check out his big moment in the sun down below!

A previous Tweet from the Disney Animation celebrated the character's return. "Walt Disney's Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is back! For the first time in nearly 95 years, Oswald stars in an all-new hand-drawn short from Walt Disney Animation Studios in celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder! #Disney100," they said.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is off on another adventure! 🐰 Join him on a one-of-a-kind world tour in this new mixed reality piece featuring hand-drawn animation from Walt Disney Animation Studios. #DisneyxGivenchy pic.twitter.com/47qOoeFP6L — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 15, 2022

The creation of the rabbit led to Disney creating Mickey Mouse and the rest is history. You can't even think about the company without picturing those ears. So, it makes sense for them to be celebrating their legacy with Oswald. Some fans might not even realize that Disney+ had a "Lucky Rabbit" streaming series in the works. But, the project was abandoned in 2021. An interview with long-time animation filmmaker Matt Danner revealed that he and his team were pretty far along on the show before Disney stepped in with the bad news.

"[Then Disney CEO Bob] Iger was very serious about it," Danner posted on Twitter. "The Legend of the Three Caballeros team was going to follow up with an Oswald show for streaming. Scripts written, designs done, animation test in hand, and a pilot in production. It was beautiful! Then we got broken up and scattered to the wind."

"Don't be sad about this," Danner continued. "Oswald has A LOT of love within Disney. I just wanted to share how serious that love is. I'm sure there will be an Oswald project coming your way in the near future."

