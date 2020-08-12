Disney+ Announces Premiere Date of Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney is hoping to bring one of its beloved theme parks to the comfort of your living room with a new documentary series. On Wednesday, Disney announced a National Geographic series called Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, which will explore what goes on behind the scenes at the park in Orlando, Florida. The new project will be coming to the Disney+ streaming service on September 25th, along with a very familiar voice for Disney fans.

Josh Gad, who is best known for voicing Olaf in the Frozen movies, will narrate Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom. The series will consist of eight total episodes and they'll be available exclusively on Disney+.

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom captures the spirit of these two world-famous parks and its animals and ushers that feeling directly into viewers’ living rooms,” said Gad. “Each episode, we get to know these animals intimately and are immersed in the magic of Disney, and it’s been a joy giving voice to this ultimate adventure.”

The series will explore not only the animals and conservation efforts at the park, but also some of the attractions and exhibits that guests interact with on a daily basis.

Below, you can check out a few of the different elements of Animal Kingdom that will be on display in the series.