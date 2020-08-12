Disney+ Announces Premiere Date of Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom
Disney is hoping to bring one of its beloved theme parks to the comfort of your living room with a new documentary series. On Wednesday, Disney announced a National Geographic series called Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, which will explore what goes on behind the scenes at the park in Orlando, Florida. The new project will be coming to the Disney+ streaming service on September 25th, along with a very familiar voice for Disney fans.
Josh Gad, who is best known for voicing Olaf in the Frozen movies, will narrate Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom. The series will consist of eight total episodes and they'll be available exclusively on Disney+.
“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom captures the spirit of these two world-famous parks and its animals and ushers that feeling directly into viewers’ living rooms,” said Gad. “Each episode, we get to know these animals intimately and are immersed in the magic of Disney, and it’s been a joy giving voice to this ultimate adventure.”
The series will explore not only the animals and conservation efforts at the park, but also some of the attractions and exhibits that guests interact with on a daily basis.
Below, you can check out a few of the different elements of Animal Kingdom that will be on display in the series.
Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail
Hang out with the newest member of the gorilla troop, baby Grace, named after the GRACE (Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center) gorilla sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and help her dad and troop leader, Gino, celebrate his 39th birthday.
Harambe Wildlife Reserve
Meet animal keeper Rory and come face to knee with his best friend, supermom Masai giraffe Kenya; play fetch with black rhino Badru and his keeper, Katie.
Kilimanjaro Safaris
Swing past a day spa as keeper Nicole gives two hyenas a bath in the hopes that they'll be as endearing to guests as they are to her; watch Dakari, the alpha male African lion, reign over his land; and meet Kinsey, the alpha lioness, who's the real ruler of the pride.
Discovery Island
Stop by the love nest of Carri and Bones, an endangered vulture couple, as animal keeper Tricia sets the mood for mating and steps up as eggsitter.
Tiger Temple
Witness animal care experts employing extra creativity to keep critically endangered Sumatran tigers Anala and Sohni entertained.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.