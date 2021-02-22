Disney+ Developing Universe of Magic Kingdom TV Shows

✖

The Walt Disney Company is about to really put the Disney in Disney+ with word being revealed that For All Mankind and Battlestar Galactica's Ron Moore is developing a "universe" of new shows set in the various worlds of the Magic Kingdom theme park. Today's news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who reveals that the first of these shows will be The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, described as being "set in a world where all the themed lands and characters of the Disney parks and classic films actually exist in another reality." Moore will write and executive produce the series which takes its name from a concept found throughout the Disney parks.

THR notes that if the show is a success, "Moore will build out the Magic Kingdom universe and oversee the entire franchise." For those that don't recall, the Florida theme park is broken up into a few different areas including Frontierland (home to Splash Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad), Fantasyland (featuring rides for Snow White, Dumbo, and It's a Small World), Tomorrowland (where you can ride Space Mountain and the Carousel of Progress), Adventureland (the area where Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise call home), plus Main Street U.S.A. and Liberty Square.

Citing sources, THR notes that The Society of Explorers and Adventurers could feature characters like "sea boat captain from the Jungle Cruise or prospector from Big Thunder Mountain or the climbers of the Matterhorn" front and center (though these are just examples and not confirmed to be roles in the series). Moore is also reportedly working with the minds behind Disney Imagineering to bring the rides and locations to life.

This series marks the second that is in development from Moore at the streaming service following the Swiss Family Robinson show he has in the works with Crazy Rich Asians' Jon M. Chu. It's unclear if that will tie into the "Magic Kingdom" universe in any way, but park-goers will no doubt sense a connection considering the "Swiss Family Treehouse" attraction at the Magic Kingdom.

"I decided to go there mostly because my childhood was built around a lot of things that were Disney. I am a huge fan and aficionado of the Disneyland park in Anaheim to the point where I would go there by myself periodically and ride the rides," Moore said of his overall deal with The Walt Disney Company's 20th Television while speaking with THR. "The opportunity for me to get to work on a lot of the classic IP that Disney has and things in their library that meant so much to me as a child growing up and that I have shared with my children ultimately was just something I couldn't pass up."

