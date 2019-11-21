Disney+ Issues Statement About Account Hacks

Shortly after the highly-anticipated launch of Disney+ last week, users on the new streaming service began reporting that their accounts had been hacked. It didn’t take long for the hacks to spread even wider, causing some people to get emails that their accounts had been accessed elsewhere and their emails and passwords had been changed, essentially locking them out of the accounts they were paying for. It was later discovered that these accounts were being sold on forums for less than half of the cost of an actual subscription, or even free in some cases.

This has become a widespread issue for Disney+, so much so that the House of Mouse is finally speaking out about it. While Disney is recognizing that just a “small percentage” of its new streaming customers are indeed affected by these hacks, the company is arguing that the breach came from elsewhere.

“We have found no evidence of a security breach,” a rep for Disney told Variety in a statement. “We continuously audit our security system and when we find an attempted suspicious login we proactively lock the associated user account and direct the user to select a new password.”

Disney+ is currently the most talked-about streaming service on the market, which makes sense given that it just launched a little over a week ago. With the kind of attention it’s getting, it seems like everything about the service is under a significant microscope, with every bug and issue becoming a topic of conversation. That said, the problem of hacked accounts isn’t unique to Disney+, as services like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu have all suffered from the same issue. The sale of stolen streaming accounts has long been a popular item online.

Despite the hacked accounts, Disney+ was still a major success upon its launch. In just one day, the new streaming service gained a massive 10 million subscribers. For comparison, that’s about 1/6 of the Netflix’s subscriber base in the United States, and it took only 24 hours to get there.

