High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Reveals Character Posters

Disney on Friday premiered 10 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series character posters ahead of the original series’ Nov. 12 premiere on the Disney+ streaming service and its special-look preview tonight, Nov. 8, on ABC, Freeform and Disney Channel. The posters reveal new looks at a core cast that includes students Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), Ricky (Joshua Bassett), Gina (Sofia Wylie), EJ (Matt Cornett), Kourtney (Dara Renee), Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez), Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Big Red (Larry Saperstein) and teachers Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series centers on a group of high school juniors participating in their school’s theatrical production of High School Musical, the hit Disney Channel original movie that spawned a franchise, including a sequel TV movie and a theatrical movie.

Charismatic skater Ricky auditions in the hopes of winning over ex-girlfriend Nini, who has started something new with EJ, up for the role of Troy (played in the film franchise by Zac Efron) opposite Nini’s Gabriella (originally played by Vanessa Hudgens).

“We are truly excited about this extremely talented cast and the fresh and contemporary take on this globally beloved franchise,” Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content, Disney+, said in a statement when the series’ full cast was revealed earlier this year. “From the music and dance, to the characters and hilarious meta references, there is something here for fans of the originals, as well as people who are new to East High. It’s going to be an unforgettable viewing experience for Disney+ subscribers.”

In its review of the first two episodes of this new series, launching alongside Disney+ on Nov. 12, ComicBook.com said High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has its head in the game with a Glee-inspired mockumentary sure to win over fans of the original franchise while ushering in a fresh era of High School Musical for a new generation.

