First Look at Disney+ High School Musical TV Series

Disney on Monday premiered the first look at upcoming Disney+ series High School Musical: the Musical: the Series.

“Doing theater is all about finding your tribe,” creator and showrunner Tim Federle told PEOPLE, where the first images debuted. “I can’t wait till the world meets the crazy-talented new tribe of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series.”

“There aren’t a lot of writers who get to launch a new streaming platform like Disney+,” added Federle, who penned the animated Ferdinand. “It’s a privilege to create a love letter to fans of the original High School Musical movies while also making an irreverent, feel-good musical for a new generation.”

The series centers on a group of high school juniors participating in their school’s theatrical production of High School Musical, the hit Disney Channel original movie that inspired a sequel TV movie and a theatrical movie.

Among the teens is Ricky (Joshua Bassett), a “charismatic skater” who auditions in the hopes of winning back ex-girlfriend Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), who has started something new with E.J. (Matt Cornett) — who just so happens to sport a “Bolton” Wildcats jersey like the one worn by High School Musical‘s Troy (Zac Efron).

Nini wins the lead role of Gabriella (played by Vanessa Hudgens in the movie franchise), and the guitar-streaming Ricky auditions to star opposite his ex in front of drama teacher Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and choreographer Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez).

The show will feature songs from the 2006 film and will also feature new songs. The 10 episode series will launch on November 12. pic.twitter.com/ubxkT7ZxLf — Disney+ Updates (@moredisneyplus) August 19, 2019

“We are truly excited about this extremely talented cast and the fresh and contemporary take on this globally beloved franchise,” Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content, Disney+, said in a statement when unveiling the series’ full cast in February. “From the music and dance, to the characters and hilarious meta references, there is something here for fans of the originals, as well as people who are new to East High. It’s going to be an unforgettable viewing experience for Disney+ subscribers.”

Disney will premiere the first episode of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series Friday, August 23 at D23 Expo ahead of the series’ premiere exclusively on Disney+. The streaming service launches November 12 priced at $7 per month.