Just Beyond Reveals Special Comic Covers For Disney+ Series

Disney’s Just Beyond series just unveiled some new comic covers for their show. R.L. Stone and executive producer Seth Grahame-Smith are excited for audiences to see even more of their work. The family-friendly horror launched on the platform back on October 13th. Now, fans will get the chance to see even more of the world they’re building via these comic covers. Comics pros like Irene Flores, Christian Ward, Diego Galindo, Sarah Stern, and Jorge Corona all lent their talents to this project. Each episode is covered here and seeing the concepts play out in this format is a fun treat. All of those graphic novels have their own twists and turns, but you get a good idea of what the protagonists are facing down below. Self-discovery and supernatural worlds are natural fits in a horror story and there are witches, ghosts, and aliens to contend with in Just Beyond.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Stine and Grahame-Smith about the project. They were excited to bring these sorts of age-appropriate scares to Disney+.

“I think it fits in with a lot of horror tropes and horror stories, I don’t know how unique it is. What we tried to do with the show is have that blend that you mention of scaring us, but with heart, and to do these safe scares but have them still give you some shudders, some chills. I think that’s what we tried to do,” the Goosebumps writer explained. “I don’t know as far as uniqueness goes. For me, at this point, writing so much, the challenge is, of course, coming up with unique things, coming up with new scares and new ways of doing it, and I think we found quite a few of those in this series.”

“That was one of the fun challenges of it for me. The biggest appeal was getting to work with [Stine] on something and getting to work on a true anthology show like the shows that I grew up loving, like I’m sure you did; The Twilight Zone and Amazing Stories and things,” Grahame-Smith added. “But, like you said, you have to honor the fact that you’re in the R.L. Stine universe and you’re in the Disney universe so you’re not going to … When you’re me, you don’t get to lean on some of the genre conventions and horror conventions that you’re used to, so that was fun, with our great writers coming up with these stories together and figuring out, how do we scare people? How do we do genre? And how do we get an emotional component to it but without necessarily it being bloody or gory or traumatizing for people?”

