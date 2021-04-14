Disney+ Releases Trailer for Launchpad Shorts

There is a brand new set of short films coming to Disney+. The Disney streaming service has launched a new short initiative called Launchpad, which will bring a new generation of filmmakers into the spotlight. The first wave of these new shorts is set to be released on the service on May 28th, and Disney+ has just released the debut trailer.

There will be a total of six new shorts coming in the first wave of Launchpad, all of which will be released on Disney+ on the same day. You can watch the trailer in full above!

Here are the official descriptions for each of the Launchpad shorts included in the first wave:

AMERICAN EID, Written and Directed by Aqsa Altaf. Producers are Leslie Owen and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett , Mahin Ibrahim , Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo , Jason Alvidrez , Adam Nusinow , Mary Coleman, Nicole Grindle and Vanessa Morrison. Ameena , a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school. Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her.

DINNER IS SERVED, Directed by Hao Producers are Shincy Lu and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett , Mahin Ibrahim , Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo , Jason Alvidrez , Adam Nusinow , Jessica Virtue and Rachel Yeung. A Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school realizes excellence is not enough when he tries out for a leadership position no international student has ever applied for. Zheng , Written by G. Wilson & Hao Zheng

GROWING FANGS, Written and Directed by Ann Marie Pace. Producers are Genevieve Faye, Melody Sandoval and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett , Mahin Ibrahim , Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo , Jason Alvidrez , Adam Nusinow , Osnat Shurer and Halima Hudson. Val Garcia, a Mexican-American teen who is half human/half vampire, has had to keep her identity a secret from both worlds. But when her human best friend shows up at her monster-infested school, she has to confront her truth, her identity, and herself.

THE LAST OF THE CHUPACABRAS Producers are Nicole Crespo and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett , Mahin Ibrahim , Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo , Jason Alvidrez and Adam Nusinow . In a world where culture has nearly ceased to exist, one lone Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature to protect her. , Written and Directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros

LET’S BE TIGERS, Written and Directed by Stefanie Producers are Sydney Fleischmann and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett , Mahin Ibrahim , Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo , Jason Alvidrez , Adam Nusinow and Grant Curtis. Avalon’s not ready to process the loss of her mother, but when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for one night, she finds more comfort than she ever could have expected. Abel Horowitz.

THE LITTLE PRINCE(SS), Written and Directed by Moxie Peng Producers are Carver Diserens and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett , Mahin Ibrahim , Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo , Jason Alvidrez , Adam Nusinow , Sarah Shepard and Karen Chau . When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet, becomes friends with Rob, another Chinese kid from school, Rob’s dad gets suspicious about Gabriel's feminine behavior and decides to intervene.



What do you think of the trailer for Launchpad on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!