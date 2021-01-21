Marvel's Secret Invasion Working Title Reportedly Revealed for Disney+

✖

The working title for Marvel’s Secret Invasion has reportedly been revealed. The announcement of the series was a big surprise on Disney’s Investor Day late last year. Now Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse has divulged that the series is operating under the working title Changeup Productions. This isn’t a strange occurrence for big-name productions as many of them operate under another title before a lot of the work is shown off. There are many more Marvel Studios series that will get off the ground before Secret Invasion begins in earnest. But, the Nick Fury-led project had a ton of interest once Kevin Feige mentioned it during the Investor Day reveals. WandaVision has premiered, but there is a long way to the finish line on Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bethany’s series. It will be interesting to see if anything can be gleaned about Secret Invasion by the end of that show.

Feige actually spoke to Comicbook.com before the premiere of WandaVision. During the conversation, the topic of Secret Invasion was broached and how that scope will translate to these other projects. "Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no," Feige conceded. "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

Back in 2019, the Marvel head man also told Comicbook how the Skrulls would factor into the plot of Captain Marvel.

"Just like not all humans are bad, and not all humans are good, I think Skrulls probably have a variety of moralities amongst them," Feige explained. "When they can do what they can do, it probably gets very tempting. So, it's fun to have introduced this concept and see where it goes."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.

Which series are you looking forward to most? Let us know down in the comments!