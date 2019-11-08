Here’s What’s Coming to Disney+ in November

The launch of Disney+ is just a few days away, and fans are eager to see all that the new streaming service has to offer. Last month, Disney revealed all of the existing movies and shows coming to the service on launch day, as well as the new original programs that would be airing. Unlike other streaming services, however, Disney+ will follow the weekly TV release model with its originals, releasing new episodes on Fridays.

That makes the first week of the service a little confusing and packed with new content to watch. The first episodes of shows like The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will arrive with the service on Tuesday, November 12th. Then, three days later, the second episodes of those shows will be released, beginning the weekly release pattern.

There is a lot of original content coming to Disney+ in its first few weeks, so much so that the service has unveiled a full release calendar for most of November. Below, you can check out all of the original programs, which includes full movies and TV episodes, coming to Disney+ between November 12th and November 24th.

11/12 (Scripted)

The Mandalorian – “Chapter One”

“A Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying client.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “The Audition”

“Ricky decides to audition for East High’s fall musical, “High School Musical,” in an effort to rekindle his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Nini.”

Lady and the Tramp

“In Disney+’s ‘Lady and the Tramp,’ a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.”

Noelle

“In Disney+’s holiday comedy ‘Noelle,’ Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something ‘important’ like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over for their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away…but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.”

Forky Asks a Question – “What is Money?”

“Hamm attempts to give Forky a lesson on how the US monetary system works.”

Pixar SparkShorts – “Purl”, “Smash and Grab”, “Float”, “Kitbull”

“Disney+ will be the exclusive home of SparkShorts, the Pixar Animation Studios short film series designed to discover new storytellers and explore new storytelling techniques from across the studio.”

11/12 (Nonfiction)

Encore! – “Annie”

“Twenty-three years ago, classmates from California’s Santana High School performed the Broadway classic, Annie. Now, with help from Broadway professionals, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth. Annie, who shares the same name as her character in the show, spent years chasing her Broadway dream before returning to San Diego to raise a family. Jeremy, reprising his role as Daddy Warbucks, overcame cancer and is now a deputy sheriff. Jaimie, a former homecoming queen, plays Miss Hannigan and like her character, she is now surrounded by children, raising four daughters and teaching kindergarten. Joining them are castmates Jarron, Debbie, Shenny, Benaiah, Katie, Sarah, and their beloved drama teacher Patty Di Puma. They have all come together in Santee, CA to spend a week singing, learning dance moves, memorizing lines, and taking a trip down memory lane, as they reunite for an encore performance of Annie.”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Sensational Jordan”

“Inspired by her limb difference, Jordan has honed her skills as a designer, and an inventor. A tireless champion for inclusivity in the industrial design community, she is giving the next generation of kids the tools to build a more accessible world. In recognition of Jordan’s effort and dedication, she’s about to be initiated into an elite group of extraordinary kids, joining Marvel’s Hero Project.”

The Imagineering Story – “The Happiest Place on Earth”

“Walt Disney gathers a group of artists and engineers for the purpose of building a dream into reality. These ‘Imagineers’ formulate a set of design principles that transport people from their everyday lives to lands of imagination. Never has there been a place with themed environments, faithful to a story. Walt Disney vows, unlike a film that gets finished, Disneyland will never be completed.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Sneakers”

“Jeff Goldblum sets out to investigate the multi-billion-dollar industry of SNEAKERS that’s transformed into an expansive phenomenon. His journey includes the basketball court, the country’s sneaker convention – Sneaker Con – and Adidas’ high-tech labs. Finally, he meets ‘The Shoe Surgeon’ Dominic Ciambrone, who makes a customized sneaker fit for Jeff’s feet only.”

12/15 (Scripted)

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 2”

“Target in-hand, The Mandalorian must now contend with scavengers.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “The Read-Through”

“E.J. is jealous and reeling after losing the leading role of Troy to Ricky, and Miss Jenn tells the conflicted leading lady, Nini, to ‘trust the process.’”

Forky Asks a Question – “What Is a Friend?”

“Forky shares his thoughts on what makes a good friend based on his limited exposure to the insides of Bonnie’s house.”

12/15 (Nonfiction)

Encore! – “Beauty and the Beast”

“Twelve years after classmates from Saginaw High School in Ft. Worth, Texas performed the classic Disney musical Beauty and the Beast, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals. We will meet Zane, who played the Beast and is now a father living in Colorado; Brittany, who played Mrs. Potts and now lives in Los Angeles pursuing an acting career; and Desiree, the choir kid who surprised everyone when she landed the musical’s leading role of Belle. The cast comes together to relearn complicated choreography and get reacquainted with the timeless music. Susan Egan, Belle from the original Broadway production, pays a visit and helps an apprehensive Desiree find her voice. Watch along as each member of the cast finds their way back into their roles for this encore performance of Disney’s beloved Beauty and the Beast.”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Incredible Elijah”

“Elijah’s extraordinary empathy is his superpower. Speaking out to prevent child abuse, he has galvanized children, adults, and those in public service to join him in his rallying cry to protect the most vulnerable members of society. Elijah is already a hero in his community, and now, in recognition of his commitment to helping children, Marvel is making him a Super Hero.”

The Imagineering Story – “What Would Walt Do?”

“Without Walt’s guidance, the development of Florida’s Walt Disney World is a risky endeavor, but Roy O. Disney fulfills his brother’s wish. A second generation of designers carry out the last of Walt’s ideas – EPCOT, where the Imagineers achieve a higher purpose beyond entertainment. Simultaneously, the first international park opens in Japan. No future plans threaten the survival of the company.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Ice Cream”

“Jeff Goldblum takes his taste buds on a delectable trip within the world of ICE CREAM! He forages for ingredients in the wild and serves the treat from a van at the Las Vegas Rockabilly Festival. Jeff’s curiosity also introduces him to the legendary Ben & Jerry. He discovers a deep connection between humans and food and the power of nostalgia at an ice-cream social aboard a US Navy aircraft carrier.”

11/22 (Scripted)

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 3”

“The battered Mandalorian returns to his client for reward.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “The Wonderstudies”

“After ‘losing’ her phone and missing an important rehearsal, Nini suspects who is responsible for her bout with bad luck and surprisingly retaliates. EJ confronts Ricky about a heartfelt voicemail left for Nini. Meanwhile, Mr. Mazzara becomes suspicious of Miss Jenn’s past.”

Forky Asks a Question – “What is art?”

“Mr. Pricklepants mentors Forky about the complexities of being an actor and the art of a convincing performance.”

11/22 (Nonfiction)

Encore! – “Sound of Music”

“Twenty-seven years after students from Michigan’s Flint Central High School performed The Sound of Music, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals. As they reconnect, these friends — some of whom haven’t been on a stage in a decade — wrestle with the past, struggle with the present and reconnect in ways that will alter their future.”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Unstoppable Adonis”

“When Adonis lost his eyesight at age 5, he didn’t lose his ambition to one day play professional football. Now, as a celebrated running back for his high school team, he has changed the way people see those who are visually impaired, on the field and off. Already a local hero, Adonis’s story is about to be broadcast to the world when Marvel makes him a Super Hero.”

The Imagineering Story – “Part 3”

“Michael Eisner and Frank Wells save Imagineering and encourage widespread growth. They make Disney cool and relevant with teenagers. Every design project the Imagineers touch turns to gold. The crown jewel, Euro Disneyland, goes over budget and encounters resistance. Poor press coverage and cultural missteps cause low attendance. Humbled, management shies away from future Magic Kingdoms.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Tattoos”

“Jeff Goldblum gets under the skin of the TATTOO community and discovers a world of passionate artists, deep history and eccentric personalities. He spends a day at one of the largest tattoo conventions in the world; meets a Hawaiian tattoo master who saved an ancient tradition; and learns the power of ‘smart tattoos.’ Jeff drops in on Pittsburgh’s “‘eff Goldblum Day,’ where devoted fans celebrate Jeff with themed tattoos, and to their surprise and delight, he takes up the needle himself.”