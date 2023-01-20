Percy Jackson: Massive Character Adapting "Iconic" Lightning Thief Line

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is actively leaping from the page to the screen. Disney+ set the live-action serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels into production this past summer, as titular star Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) and company embarked on an eight-month shoot for the show's first season. These last "couple of weeks" of filming are being spent on bringing some of the biggest chapters from The Lightning Thief to life, including Percy's clash with the god of war. While details beyond that Ares showdown remain close to the vest, author and executive producer Rick Riordan has teased another book-accurate scene being brought to the streaming series.

"Just watched Poseidon deliver an iconic line from The Lightning Thief novel and I got chills," Riordan wrote on Mastadon. "That's all I can say for now, but wow. So good."

Poseidon's presence is felt throughout The Lightning Thief, but the god of the sea only shows face for one chapter, specifically just six of the 375 pages. That said, his brief appearance is riddled with meaningful dialogue that furthers his relationship with Percy while also setting up the titanic conflict that awaits the Greek gods and half-bloods alike.

As for which "iconic line" Riordan could be referring to, there are a couple of memorable lines in Poseidon's lone scene. The first comes when Zeus calls out Percy for being disobedient, to which Poseidon takes the fall.

"I must take some blame for that, I suppose," Poseidon says. "The sea does not like to be restrained."

After Zeus leaves his brother to have some father-son time, Poseidon gives Percy some tough love while also commending his bravery.

"You did well, Perseus. Do not misunderstand me," Poseidon tells his demigod child. "Whatever else you do, know that you are mine. You are a true son of the Sea God."

Poseidon's casting has yet to be announced, but this post reaffirms that he will show up in Season 1. Riordan confirmed that both Poseidon and Zeus are part of the first installment in late 2022, but emphasized that some gods will not pop up until later seasons. Beyond those two mystery deities, Ares (Adam "Edge" Copeland), Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Hephaestus (Timothy Omundson), and Hades (Jay Duplass) will make appearances within the first eight episodes.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to wrap production this month.