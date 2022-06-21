Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Reveals Three New Cast Members

The cast of the Disney+ revival of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is growing in size. Variety reports three new actors have joined the Percy Jackson streaming series, which features The Adam Project star Walker Scobell in the titular role of the demigod. The additions to Percy Jackson include Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell, who will be playing Clarisse La Rue, Nancy Bobofit, and Luke Castellan, respectively. Johnson and Bushnell are recurring guest stars, while Morton is the only guest star. The new live-action series is based on the successful novels from author Rick Riordan.

Other actors joining Scobell and the trio include Aryan Simhadri (Disney's Spin) and Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) as Percy's friends Grover and Annabeth, respectively; Virginia Kull (Super Pumped, NOS4A2, Big Little Lies) as Sally Jackson, Percy's loving, protective and selfless mother; Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement, The Wire, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) as Chiron, a.k.a Percy's Latin teacher Mr. Brunner; Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The League, The Good Place) as Dionysus, a.k.a. Mr. D. of the demigod camp; Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Party Down, Children's Hospital) as Alecto, a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds, Percy's strict, irascible math teacher; and Timm Sharp (Enlightened, Blunt Talk, On the Verge) as Gabe Ugliano, Sally's selfish, brash, and combative husband as well as Percy's stepfather.

Goodjohn's Clarisse La Rue is described as "a child of Ares, god of war. Clarisse is a strong-willed and competitive fighter who doesn't let much stand in the way of her winning. Intensely loyal to her close friends, she's intimidating to newcomers and a bully to Percy." The actor's credits include HBO Max's Head of the Class reboot, Glee, and Are You Afraid of the Dark?.

Bushnell's Luke Castellan is "the counselor of the Hermes cabin and the undisputed coolest kid on the block, Luke looks like he'd be more at home with a surfboard than in Greek armor. That doesn't stop him from being the best swordsman around." This will be Bushnell's second acting role, after having appeared on the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President.

Finally, Olivea Morton's Nancy Bobofit is said to "always speak her mind at the expense of others. Loud, proud and a teacher's pet, Nancy gets particular pleasure from picking on Percy." Percy Jackson will be her first major acting role.

"Based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus."

