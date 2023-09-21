Disney+ Reveals The Santa Clauses Season 2 Release Date

The Santa Clauses Season 2 got a release date from Disney+. Fans can look forward to Tim Allen's holiday hijinks on November 8. Two episodes will premiere on the platform with six episodes in total this season. On December 6, you can expect a finale for Season 2. Scott Calvin has his hands full with Fizbo. Fans of ABC sitcoms are going to be thrilled to see Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet here for The Santa Clauses. He'll be laying Magnus Antas, a previous Santa with a strange track record up at the North Pole. By the time that November rolls around, holiday cheer will be in full bloom here in the United States. Disney+ is hoping that the good nature will translate to eyeballs before Christmas.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Disney Branded Television boss Ayo Davis said in a press release announcing Season 2. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

Modernizing The Santa Clause For Today

(Photo: Disney+)

While Tim Allen has been Santa Clause in these movies for decades now, the question of how to keep the story moving along has been a curious one. The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause hit the scene in 2002 and 2006 respectively. After a long 16 year gap between appearances, Allen came back for a new Disney+ series. The Santa Clauses would also draw some other familiar faces back into the fold. Elizabeth Mitchell stars as Mrs. Claus along with David Krumholtz as fan-favorite elf, Bernard. Back at D23 Expo, fans learned that Eric Lloyd inked his return as Charlie. ComicBook.com previously talked to the new show's director, Jason Winter. We ended up asking him if there were any difficulties bringing Santa Claus to the modern era.

"As the director, and looking at what [writer/creator] Jack [Burditt] and the writers have done from the outside, what they've done a great job of is connecting things happening in the real world to the Santa Claus myth and how the feeling of disconnectedness we all have, and the idea that the growth of commercials, how it's all about getting and not giving, how all those things are maybe affecting Santa's magic," Winter said. "That's such a fun and modern jumping-off point for this story, watching Santa sort of rediscover his connection to faith and magic is a cool way to connect it to now."

What's On Tap For The Santa Clauses Season 2?

(Photo: James Clark)

Here's an official description for The Santa Clauses: "Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband."

Along with all those familiar faces, The Santa Clauses features Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as Scott's daughter. Other cast members in the sleigh for this one include Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars. Kal Penn appears as a potential successor to Scott as Santa. Laura San Giacomo also climbed aboard the series as La Befana the Christmas Witch.

Are you excited for more of The Santa Clauses? Let us know in the comments down below!