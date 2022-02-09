Disney+ Surprise Adds Multiple Fan-Favorite Sitcoms

Wednesday morning saw a couple of big additions on Disney+ for Star Wars and Marvel fans, with the arrival of The Book of Boba Fett and the debut of the Hawkeye behind-the-scenes documentary. Those premieres were highly publicized, but the streamer actually added a couple of other major titles at the same time; a couple of titles that weren’t part of the February 2022 newsletter. Who doesn’t love a surprise drop?!

Early Wednesday morning, Disney+ added three popular sitcoms that are usually found streaming on Hulu. The Wonder Years reboot, black-ish, and grown-ish can now be found on the popular Disney streaming platform. While Disney+ has always had a lot of great family and genre content, it has been lacking in great sitcoms, given that they’ve always been available on the Disney-owned Hulu. With these shows now on both platforms, Disney+ gets a big comedy boost.

The reboot of The Wonder Years arrived last year to rave reviews and has been a solid hit for ABC. There’s only one season available for streaming on either Hulu or Disney+, since only one season has aired in its entirety.

black-ish and grown-ish exist in the same universe, as the latter is a spinoff of the former. Despite their connection, the shows were given slightly different streaming strategies on Disney+. Three-and-a-half seasons of grown-ish were added to the service, keeping it up-to-date with what has been aired on Freeform to this point. The network is in the back half of Season 4 at the moment. So with the exception of brand new episodes, the whole grown-ish catalogue is available on Disney+. That’s not the case for parent series black-ish.

The Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross sitcom has been a comedy staple for ABC for quite a few years. The currently airing eighth season will be its last, but only half of its catalogue made the move to Disney+. The first four seasons are available to stream now on Disney+, while the later seasons are still only on Hulu.

