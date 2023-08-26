Disney+ Scraps Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Series

It's a tumultuous time in Hollywood as the WGA and SAG strikes continue. Certain shows that had already been renewed are now being retroactively canceled, and some streamers are blaming the strikes. In a surprising move, some brand-new shows and movies that have completed production are also being scrapped. This happened last year with the Batgirl film, and it's a trend that has become a big topic of conversation during the strikes. The latest show to get the axe before seeing the light of day is The Spiderwick Chronicles. The show, which is based on the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, is not moving forward at Disney+ despite having been completed.

According to Deadline, the six-episode series from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television is now being shopped by Paramount to other potential buyers. Deadline says the move to cancel the series from Disney+ comes "amid a focus on content curation and Disney-owned IP." The Spiderwick Chronicles is one of the rare projects for Disney+ that was based on non-Disney IP.

"We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation," Disney CFO Christine McCarthy explained in May. "As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms, and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion."

What Is The Spiderwick Chronicles About?

The Spiderwick Chronicles book series follows the Grace Family: twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory, and their mother Helen as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great uncle who once discovered the secret of a faerie world existing parallel to their own. Parenthood and Good Girls Revolt alum Joy Bryant will star in the series as Helen alongside previously-announced cast members Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, and Christian Slater. The series was executive produced by Aron Eli Coleite, who also served as showrunner. She-Hulk director Kat Coiro is also producing alongside Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

