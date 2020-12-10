Disney's Star Demo Shows What Disney+ Will Look Like With Mature Content

During Disney's Investor Day 2020 event, the company announced its new Star service, which will be able to offer mature content to users. Below you can find a first-look at what Disney's mature content user interfaces looks like on Star. No doubt it's a game-changer, a Disney's lack of truly adult content has been the limitation that has allowed services like HBO Max to fill that need. However, it must be NOTED: Disney+ users are confused that Star's mature content offerings are available on the Disney+ streaming platform, as well - but that is not (yet) the case.

Star is Disney's new initiative to take Disney content to more international markets, including more recent acquisitions like ESPN and Fox. The mature content options will give users control in filtering things like some of that more mature content that might come with Fox movies or FX series. However, a mature content option is not available on Disney+ in the U.S. There has been no announcement that there will be, as of yet.

However, it will be interesting to see what happens when Star rolls out overseas - and if this UI for mature content isn't something that's eventually introduced stateside. Disney+'s lack of mature content is still arguably the biggest hurdle to consumers, and now that they know international markets are getting the option, the online debate won't be dying down.

2020 was a good teachable moment for what Disney can/cannot with Disney+ content. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney+'s content plans were stalled, and it quickly became apparent that consumers trapped at home were looking for more than just Marvel and Star Wars content, or things to keep the kids entertained.