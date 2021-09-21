Disney+ Developing New TV Series With Harry Potter Director

Disney Branded Television is teaming up with one of the most renowned family filmmakers around for a brand new live-action TV series on Disney+. The series is called House of Secrets, and it’s being developed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Chris Columbus. While Columbus does share a name with a certain 15th century explorer, he is best known for delivering some incredibly popular family films over the course of his career, including Home Alone, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Disney announced on Tuesday that it had partnered with Columbus and his 26th Street Pictures partners Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe to develop a live-action series based on the House of Secrets novels. Columbus co-wrote the original book series with the late Ned Vizzini. The team at 26th Street Pictures also produced the Night at the Museum franchise, the Percy Jackson films, and The Help.

House of Secrets follows a trio of siblings — Brendan, Eleanor, and Cordelia Walker — after their family moves them to an old Victorian home that was once owned by occult novelist Denver Kristoff. While dealing with their evil neighbor, the kids realize that they’re trapped inside the magical house, which transports them between the intertwined worlds created in Kristoff’s novels.

Ayo Davis, Disney TV’s Executive Vice President of Creative Development and Strategy, will be overseeing the development of House of Secrets, which is expected to land on the Disney+ streaming service.

“Chris, Michael, and Mark tell stories that resonate with multiple audiences, across generations and genres that deliver a sense of magic and wonderment through definitional characters,” Davis said in a statement. “There is so much affinity for their acclaimed films, and we are delighted to be working with them to develop House of Secrets into a thrilling Disney+ series.”

This is the first news of the House of Secrets TV series at Disney, so don’t expect to see it released on Disney+ at any point in the near future. The project is still in the development stage and there has been no information regarding casting or production just yet.

Several of Columbus’ previous films, including Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire, are currently streaming on Disney+.

Did you ever read the popular House of Secrets books? Are you looking forward to seeing the live-action adaptation on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!