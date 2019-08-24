Disney+ Shows Will Reportedly Be Released Weekly

Disney+ has found another way to differentiate itself from Netflix. Its original programming will be released on a weekly basis, according to TVLine. That’s in contrast to Netflix’s binge-viewing model, where the streaming service releases entire seasons at once.

The difference may be most felt when it comes to DIsny+’s Marvel shows. Netflix used the binge model when releasing its Marvel series — Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage, Marvel’s Iron Fist, Marvel’s The Defenders, and Marvel’s The Punisher. It will be interesting to see how the weekly model affects the pacing and buzz around the Disney+ Marvel shows (Hulu released the first season of Runaways weekly, but went with the binge model for the show’s second season).

Upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and What If…? The Falcon and The Winter Soldier pairs Sam Wilson aka The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a series of adventures as they fight alongside one another after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision features the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series also introduces Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. Randall Park returns as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings returns as Darcy Lewis.

Loki brings back Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian god of mischief. The series will reveal what happened to Loki after he escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel’s What If…? is an animated series exploring alternate versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe tales. Jeffrey Wright voices the watcher. Hayley Atwell is confirmed to provide the voice of Peggy Carter.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series also introduces Clint’s protege, Kate Bishop.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight were each announced at D23. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a young hero inspired by Captain Marvel. She-Hulk is about Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who also houses a Hulk side. Moon Knight explores the psyche of Marc Spector, a vigilante empowered by the Egyptian god Khonshu and who may struggle with multiple personalities and delusions.

In addition to the Marvel shows, Disney+ will also have Star Wars television series, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian on day one. Other upcoming Star Wars shows include one starring Ewan MacGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

