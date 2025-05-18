The Muppets Return to Disneyland & They’ve Brought a Classic Cover That Goes Impressively Hard

Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a seamless fusion of internal nostalgia and external star power, perhaps best exemplified in the new cover of the Muppets’ classic song “Rainbow Connection” released last week. The soundtrack Music From Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration includes a new rendition of “Rainbow Connection” by Boyz II Men, and you’ll be surprised by how they’ve elevated the material. It comes as the Muppets themselves return to the theme park in force, participating in this emotionally-themed event in several unexpected ways. Muppets fans may want to make time for a visit before this summer is over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boyz II Men’s cover of “Rainbow Connection” was released on music streaming platforms on Tuesday, along with six other songs for this soundtrack. It’s just in time for the Muppets to claim the stage at Disneyland, where they will be the opening act during the all of “World of Color” show, “World of Color Happiness!” According to a report by The Los Angeles Times, the show starts with more than a dozen Muppets characters welcoming the crowd and getting the energy up.

Play video

In the commentary under previews of this show online, fans remarked on how grateful they are to see any new Muppet content at all. Many noted that it was fitting to include the Muppets here, as it is their 70th anniversary as well, and they were pleased to see the characters working with with such a beloved music group. Many even congratulated Boyz II Men on this coveted collaboration.

The Walt Disney Company acquired intellectual property rights to the Muppets in 2004, and in general, fans feel that these beloved characters have not gotten enough spotlight since then. Efforts to integrate the Muppets into Disney theme parks have been particularly scarce, and usually small in scale. Most Muppets are focused on their desire for more TV and movie content, but the theme park aficionados among them are especially pleased about this anniversary celebration.

In “World of Color Happiness!,” the Muppets open up a show that capitalizes mainly on the characters and concepts from Inside Out and Inside Out 2. The “Rainbow Connection” integrates well into this colorful display, and many other characters make appearances here as well. It encompasses 70 decades of nostalgia for the entire family.

The “World of Color Happiness!” live show kicked off last week and will continue through July 17th, but park-goers are advised to use the virtual queue feature in advance.