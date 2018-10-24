‘Doctor Who’ Preview Pits The Doctor Against Giant Spiders

Doctor Who is on a roll with its latest season, and Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor is to thank. After debuting to record ratings, the new Doctor has yet to take a misstep, but her next adventure will definitely make audiences squirm.

According to the BBC, the next episode of Doctor Who will be a doozy. The episode is titled “Arachnids in the UK”, and fans got a sneak-peek at its huge spiders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a short teaser for the next Doctor Who episode went live. It finds the Doctor and her new friends back in the UK, but they aren’t too happy to be back. After all, something strange is going on with the country’s spiders, and it seems to have made a horde of them human-sized.

SPOILER ALERT! Episode 4: Arachnids in the UK 😱 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ZYJhC1mZTK — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) October 21, 2018

So, yes — you may want to watch this upcoming episode with a can of bug spray near by.

Recently, Radio Times was able to speak with the episode’s guest star Shobna Gulati about the episode. The actress told the site she had to overcome her own fear of spiders to film and even channeled it to level up her performance.

“I am an arachnophobe!” Gulati said. “But when Doctor Who calls and they say ‘it’s about spiders,’ you say ‘yeah!’ And then you think ‘yeah…?’”

So, will you be able to sit through this episode without squirming? Are you digging this new season of Doctor Who so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

You can read the full synopsis for “Arachnids in the UK” below:

Something’s happening with the spiders in this city. The Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan find their way back to Yorkshire – and Yaz’s family – only to find something is stirring amidst the eight-legged arachnid population of Sheffield. Guest starring Chris Noth and Shobna Gulati. Written by Chris Chibnall. Directed by Sallie Aprahamian.