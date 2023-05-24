Game of Thrones, Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Indira Varma Joins Doctor Who In Mysterious Role

Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones and Tala Durith in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, has joined the cast of Doctor Who. Having previously worked with returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies playing Suzie Costello on the Doctor Who spinoff series Torchwood, Varma is joining the next season of Doctor Who as a character called the Duchess, though details about the character remain a mystery. Beyond her work in the Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and Doctor Who universes, Varma won an Olivier Award for her performance as Liz Essendine in Present Laughter and has starred in major stage productions including Man and Superman and The Seagull.

"I'm thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him," Varma said in a statement. "I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again."

(Photo: BBC)

Davies added, "I'm overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our Torchwood days, and this part is truly spectacular! A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror."

Varma's is the latest in a string of Doctor Who casting announcements. Other guest stars in the upcoming season include Jemma Redgrave returning as Kate Stewart and Jinkx Monsoon playing a villain role.

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return with three 60th anniversary specials in November 2023 with Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials will be the first Doctor Who to stream on Disney+ as part of a new international streaming agreement. Doctor Who Season 14, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday will follow. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

Doctor Who returns in 2023 first its 60th-anniversary specials in November. Doctor Who Season 14 is expected to follow, releasing in 2024. Production on Doctor Who Season 14 is now underway. The new Doctor Who anniversary specials and upcoming season on Disney+ seem like a perfect jumping-on point for curious newcomers. Other episodes of Doctor Who are still streaming on Max. Get caught up with Doctor Who with our streaming binge guide to the modern show.