‘Doctor Who’ Fans Are Upset Its Christmas Special Has Been Moved

Doctor Who is in the midst of its eleventh season, and it seems things are going well for the 13th Doctor. Jodie Whittaker’s take on the Time Lord-turned-Lady has been met with rave reviews, but it looks like the season has hit its first blip.

As it turns out, Doctor Who will not have a Christmas special this year, and the Internet has lots to say about that.

So it’s official then – No #DoctorWho on Christmas Day! One change too many, disappointed… pic.twitter.com/n4YM7pJtfh — Simon Gill (@unowho67) November 14, 2018

Earlier today, the news came in when the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine went to shelves. The new publication contained a spread confirming Doctor Who‘s missing holiday special. As it turns out, the show will trade in Christmas for New Year’s Day, and as you can see in the slides below, netizens are feeling rathe conflicted.

While some agree with the show’s decision to move the date, others are bemoaning the lost tradition. After all, Doctor Who has a long history with its Christmas specials, and it will be hard to lose the event. In fact, this will be the first time Doctor Who has skipped the cheery broadcast in 13 years.

Still, fans can rest assured knowing they will get some sort of special. Doctor Who Magazine confirmed season 11 will atone for the Christmas gap with a New Year’s Day special. The magazine’s next issue promises to share a first-look at the episode, so fans will want to keep an eye out for what Doctor Who has in store for fans come January.

If that wait is too long for you, then Doctor Who has your back. Season 11 is still rolling out new episodes each Sunday on the BBC, and you can check out the synopsis for its next episode “Kerblam” below:

“Delivery for the Doctor! A mysterious message arrives in a package addressed to the Doctor, leading her, Graham, Yaz and Ryan to investigate the warehouse moon orbiting Kandoka, and the home of the galaxy’s largest retailer: Kerblam!”

How Times Have Changed

Steven Moffat: *changes the ending of The Doctor Falls and made Twice Upon A Time so Doctor Who wouldn’t lose the Christmas time slot*



Chris Chibnall: pic.twitter.com/LIKGz3nbBp — St. NickName ?? (@NQuest63) November 14, 2018

But Really Though

When they announced that #DoctorWho wont have a Christmas episode this year. pic.twitter.com/MZIXgvpE41 — DosmRider (@CaptainDosm) November 14, 2018

The Silver Lining

I’m a bit sad that there isn’t a #DoctorWho Christmas special because the show has been my family when I haven’t had one, but I’m excited for an extra episode either way and change is what the show is all about. #changemydear — beth (@0hMySt4rs) November 14, 2018

Timey-Whimey Traditions

For a whole generation growing up, Doctor Who on Christmas Day has become a tradition as much as opening presents, Christmas dinner and spending time with family. To loose it is very bad decision. — Matthew Purchase (@TheCyberdevil) November 14, 2018

Mic Drop

Doctor Who isn’t on at Christmas and people are acting as if Chris Chibnall has personally come to their house and murdered Father Christmas right in front of their entire family and then left with their presents and Christmas dinner with a huge grin on his face. — George Wilson (@TheActualGeorge) November 14, 2018

New Day, New To-Do

Doctor Who moving from Christmas to New Year is… actually pretty damn exciting. So many story possibilities you could make out of that. The TV Movie already showed us the potential, so now let’s have some modern takes on the Doctor saving the new year! #DoctorWho — Dominic G. Martin (@DominicJGM) November 14, 2018

Oh, The Devastation

Absolutely devastated that Doctor Who won’t be on on Christmas Day. A family tradition of over 10 years now gone. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Vas15k1Tz4 — The Quiz of Rassilon (@QuizOfRassilon) November 14, 2018

Forging A New Path