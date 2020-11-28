Doctor Who Reveals New Look For Daleks

✖

Doctor Who fans were already ecstatic about seeing this year's Holiday Special since it will mark some of the only new Who they'll be getting for a while (production on series 13 has started but could be some time before it premieres). The hype levels hit the roof however with the announcement this week that John Barrowman is returning as Captain Jack Harkness for the episode, which will seemingly position him as the episode's lead. Another development has arrived online though a fresh look at the all-new Dalek design that will be seen in the episode, appropriately titled Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks.

RadioTimes brings the image of the Dalek to the world, revealing a first full look at it on the cover of their new issue (seen below). Series co-star Bradley Walsh told the outlet, “This new special is the Daleks taking on the universe. For Whovians and the show, it’s massive;" and Jodie Whittaker, the Doctor herself added: “To be honest, they always seemed like Christmassy imagery to me — appropriate for this time of year!” Peep the full new Dalek design below!

Series showrunner Chris Chibnall previously confirmed to Radio Times that the holiday special was on the way and promised what fans can expect in the episode. “Rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

Chibnall confirmed at the end of April that work on the special was being finished remotely, writing in the "Production Notes" section of Doctor Who Magazine: “Post-production continues on Revolution of the Daleks. Our brilliant teams are working remotely on the visual effects shots and sending them in.Nothing brightens a day like a new FX shot in your inbox, no matter how early the stage it’s at.”

Jodie Whittaker currently leads Doctor Who as the Thirteenth Doctor. She's joined in the Tardis by Mandip Gill as Yaz, Tosin Cole as Ryan and Bradley Walsh as Graham

The Doctor Who holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks” will air this holiday season on BBC America.