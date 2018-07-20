‘Doctor Who’ Debuts Two New Season 11 Posters

This has been a pretty sweet week for Doctor Who fans, and it looks like two new pieces of promo art are here to add to the fun.

The series’ official Twitter account recently debuted two new posters, which showcase what fans can expect in Season 11. The first, which you can check out below, shows the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Yasmin (Mandip Gill) in a sort of artsy style.

The second one shows Whittaker’s Doctor armed with her new Sonic Screwdriver, along with the season’s tagline “The Universe Is Calling”.

As fans will remember, Whittaker was officially cast as The Doctor in July of last year, and was met with a pretty passionate response from both fans and Doctor Who alumni. And it sounds like Whittaker is pretty honored to embody the role.

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor.” Whittaker said in an interview last year. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be.” Whittaker continued. “It feels incredible.”

Even though Whittaker has only portrayed the Doctor onscreen for a few short minutes, it sounds like she’s already changing the game, as she fought to be paid the same as her predecessor, Peter Capaldi.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported,” Whittaker said at an event earlier this year. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported! I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

The eleventh season of Doctor Who will debut sometime later this year. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.