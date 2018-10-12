‘Doctor Who’ Producers Tease New Monsters for Season 11

Jodi Whittaker’s new iteration of Doctor Who kicked off last Sunday to record ratings for the franchise, and it’s safe to say that Whovians everywhere are already loving where the show is going. Fortunately for all those who tuned in to the premiere, it sounds as though there is even more to get excited about going forward.

In addition to the several new friends who have joined the Doctor on her journey, there are several new Who monsters on the way.

During a discussion at New York Comic Con, CBR heard from Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, as well as executive producer Matt Strevens, who teased the arrival of new monsters in Season 11.

“For the generation of viewers who are going to hopefully come on board now, we want it to feel like these are their monsters,” Chibnall explained, “the ones they can own, whether they’re a kid, or a first-time viewer of 28 or 98.”

“I think some of the biggest fun is seeing how they land with the audience,” added Strevens. “I’m thrilled to see what happens, and who takes what monsters to their heart, and how they react – that’s so great to watch.”

While the producers did confirm that new monsters would appear, they didn’t want to dive into any more detail, attempting to keep fans free from spoilers.

“We’re being really cagey about spoilers because the story of Doctor Who and the story of the episodes is always ‘who are the monsters? What do they want? What’s their plan?’ If I tell you now, I’ll ruin episode five for you, and I don’t want to do that,” Chibnall said.

The showrunner did go on to say that there would be quite a few different kinds of monsters throughout the season. “We just wanted a real variety,” he said. “They’re surprising, they’re fun, some are creepy, some are scary, some are odd, so it’s going to be a bit of showcasing what Doctor Who can do.”

What do you think of the new Doctor Who season so far? Let us know in the comments!