Doctor Who Stars on “Woke” Accusations: “We’re Going to Piss Off So Many People”

Incoming Doctor Who star Varada Sethu is leaning into the complaints that the legendary sci-fi show is going “woke,” taking the loaded term back to its original connotation. Sethu plays Belinda Chandra, the new companion to the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), who is entering his second season in the role. Their eight-episode stint together begins on Saturday, April 12th, and will be available week-to-week in the U.S. via Disney+. In a new interview with The Radio Times, Sethu explained that the term “woke” doesn’t offend her, even if it comes from harsh commenters, as it still means the show is moving in the right direction.

“There’s been a couple of Doctor Woke [references] or whatever, but I just think we’re doing the right thing if we’re getting comments like that,” Sethu said. “Woke just means inclusive, progressive and that you care about people. And, as far as I know, the core of Doctor Who is kindness, love and doing the right thing.”

There has been grumbling on social media since 2023 when Gatwa became the first non-white actor cast to play the Doctor, and some of that outrage resurfaced as viewers realized that Sethu would be joining this season as his companion. This will be the first time that both the doctor and his companion are not white — Gatwa was born in Rwanda but raised in Scotland from the age of 2, while Sethu was born in India but raised in England from childhood. Sethu said that the significance of this moment was not lost on either of them.

“Ncuti was like, ‘Look at us. We get to be in the Tardis. We’re going to piss off so many people,’” she recalled. “We really are equals in the way that we interact with each other. [Showrunner] Russell [T. Davies] wanted someone who can push back and not be in awe of this all-powerful being.”

The trailer for this new season — marketed as Season 2 but reckoned as Season 15 in many places online — definitely emphasizes Belinda’s introduction and her adventures with the Doctor, but last season’s companion, Ruby Sunday is expected to return as well. She is played by Millie Gibson. Another season is reportedly in the works already, but it’s unclear if one or both of these companions will return.

Diversity is well within the scope of Doctor Who — a show about a shapeshifting Time Lord and his surreal adventures though time, space, and other dimensions. Despite some outspoken critics online, Gatwa’s tenure in the role has been met with rave reviews so far. His first season in the lead has a 94% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, and there’s no reason to suspect Sethu’s season will go any differently.

The latest episodes of Doctor Who are streaming now on Disney+ in the U.S. The new season will begin on Saturday, April 12th, and will air week-to-week on Disney+ through May 31st.