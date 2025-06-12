Doctor Who Spinoff Gets First Disney+ Trailer Amid Series Confusion

The Whoniverse is set to expand with the first trailer dropping for the upcoming Doctor Who spinoff, The War Between the Land And The Sea, which will stream on Disney+ internationally. This new footage gives fans their first glimpse into a story centered on UNIT and the re-emergence of the classic foes, the Sea Devils, who appear with a notable redesign. The trailer, showcasing Earth’s defense forces grappling with this aquatic threat in the Doctor’s absence, arrives at a particularly tumultuous time for the main series. The recent Doctor Who Season 15 finale left audiences reeling with the shocking regeneration of Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor into a new incarnation played by Billie Piper, an unprecedented twist that has sparked widespread discussion and speculation about the future direction of the beloved science fiction franchise.

The trailer for The War Between the Land And The Sea establishes a grim scenario where Earth must defend itself against a formidable aquatic enemy without the Doctor’s intervention. The footage highlights the return of UNIT, with Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) at the helm, supported by familiar operatives Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient) and Shirley Ann Bingham (Ruth Madeley). The Sea Devils themselves are presented with a significant visual overhaul, with at least one, named Salt and portrayed by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, appearing notably more humanoid than in previous incarnations and seemingly representing a vanguard for her people’s re-emergence. The trailer also introduces new key figures caught in the conflict, including Russell Tovey as Barclay, a human apparently central to humanity’s defense efforts.

The War Between the Land And The Sea carries particular significance for the Whoniverse, marking the first major new series since 2016’s Class and venturing into a narrative where UNIT operates as the primary defense against an alien threat, a role often supported or led by the Doctor. The casting further intertwines the new show with existing lore while forging its own path. Both Tovey, who played Midshipman Alonso Frame in the 2007 Doctor Who holiday special “Voyage of the Damned,” and Mbatha-Raw, known for her role as Martha Jones’s sister Tish in the third season of the revived series, return to the franchise as entirely new characters. This approach allows the spinoff to leverage fan familiarity with talented actors while offering fresh character dynamics. Adding to the depth of continuity, Colin McFarlane reprises his role as General Austin Pierce from the Torchwood miniseries Children of Earth, bridging different eras and corners of the Doctor Who universe under the UNIT banner.

The Future of Doctor Who Remains Uncertain

The War Between the Land And The Sea arrives as the future of Doctor Who remains uncertain. Gatwa himself clarified that his two-season tenure was always the intended arc, primarily due to the intense demands of portraying the Doctor. However, actress Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps, who played Poppy in the finale, confirmed reports that the initial conclusion did not involve the Fifteenth Doctor’s regeneration. Instead, it was set to feature a celebratory party scene, with a cliffhanger reveal of Susan, the Doctor’s granddaughter, observing from afar. This alternate ending would have also established Poppy, the Doctor’s daughter from another reality, as Susan’s mother, directly tying into Carol Ann Ford’s cameo earlier in the season. This divergence between the original vision and the broadcasted finale raises questions about the series’ current stability and long-term planning.

The enigma surrounding Billie Piper’s new role as the Doctor only amplifies the prevailing uncertainty. Her return is historic, but the nature of her incarnation remains a closely guarded secret. Piper has embraced the mystery, stating, “Given the opportunity to step back on that TARDIS one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why, and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.” Showrunner Russell T Davies has been equally cryptic, celebrating Piper’s return while deliberately withholding details. “Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again,” Davies teased.

The War Between The Land and The Sea will run for five episodes and is expected to premiere on BBC in the UK and Disney+ internationally sometime in 2026.

