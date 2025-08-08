Doctor Who Releases Full Trailer for Christopher Eccleston, Billie Piper Reunion

A full trailer has been released for the upcoming Doctor Who story set to reunite fan-favorite stars Billie Piper and Christopher Eccleston. The two actors, who portray Rose Tyler and The Ninth Doctor respectively, have not appeared together in the Doctor Who universe since they were both part of the first season of the 2005 revival of the show. The new adventure is the first episode in a run of 12 stories that will see Rose, The Doctor, and some other old friends and allies working together as they battle a variety of familiar and new faces from the franchise’s history.

The latest Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Snare trailer coincides with the launch of the full-cast audio drama exclusively on the Big Finish website. Written by Tim Foley, the episode kciks off when Rose’s former neighbor Kevin (Alex Austin) returns to Powell Estate following the death of his father. After he awakens an ancient power in his old house, Kevin becomes involved in an adventure with both Rose and the Doctor as they investigate strange occurrences. Acting as a direct sequel to the Doctor Who television episode “Father’s Day,” the trailer features Eccleston’s character explaining why he is willing to do what he considers mundane family visits — Rose simply means that much to him.

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures Reunites Rose Tyler and the Ninth Doctor

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Snare and the other 11 episodes in the planned arc marks the 20th anniversary of Piper and Eccleston’s first adventures on television screens. The pair were instrumental in relaunching Doctor Who for modern audiences after a significant hiatus. However, Eccleston quit the show after a single season, meaning that fans only got a short time to enjoy Rose and the Ninth Doctor as a team before David Tennant took over the role of the famous Time Lord.

The return has brought back happy memories for Eccleston, with the actor adding: “It was strange recording this script because seeing those references to Rose’s estate really took me right back to 2004 and the TARDIS in the middle of the estate. I can remember those days very vividly.”

Meanwhile, Billie Piper is particularly glad to be back making Doctor Who stories set during the Russell T Davies era of the show. “It’s like coming home,” Piper says. “It’s lovely. For this one, I felt like the story of Kevin’s dad and the mental health issues is so Doctor Who and Russell. It’s fun and it’s a rollicking ride, but there’s also something that’s really sad and troubling at its core that moves you.”

The return of Billie Piper as Rose comes just weeks after it was shockingly revealed that the actor was seemingly taking over the role of the Doctor after the departure of Ncuti Gatwa. During the dramatic finale to Season 15 of the show, The Doctor regenerated into a version of the Doctor played by Piper. However, it hasn’t been made clear yet what this means for the series, as the actor has played a number of characters over the years, including the Moment and Bad Wolf.

