Does the Rick and Morty Season 4 Premiere Have a Post-Credit Scene?

One of the staples of Rick and Morty lore has been the use of post-credits scenes, a short piece of content after fans see the creative forces behind the show. With two years having passed between seasons three and four, there might have been some questions whether or not Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon, and the team behind the Adult Swim hit would have decided to depart from the storytelling format. Full disclosure: big spoilers up ahead for the Rick and Morty Season Four premiere, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat.”

The short answer? Yes. There’s a post-credit scene in the Season Four premiere and it’s an epic payoff after the first half-hour of the season. The basis of the premiere was having Rick and Morty travel to an intergalactic planet in pursuit of death crystals, MacGuffins that allow you to see how you die in all possible timelines. While touching one of the crystals, Morty sees that he dies in Jessica’s loving arms, the girl at school he’s long had a crush on.

The episode then consists of Morty going to great, psychotic lengths to ensure his future comes accurate in which he’s allowed to grow old with Jessica. This eventually leads to the death of Rick (momentarily) and a rampage across town. Eventually, Rick comes back to life and is able to get Morty to stop using the death crystals and suddenly, all is well…which leads us to the post-credit scene.

Back at school, Morty overhears Jessica talking about her plans with life and it’s revealed she wants to become a hospice nurse, so she’s able to tell everyone how much she loves them in their dying moments. Morty puts two and two together and realizes he and Jessica never get together; rather, he simply saw the future in which he was dying and Jessica served as his hospital nurse. Completely bummed out, Morty bumps into Rick using his portal gun and begs his grandfather to cover him in wasps and gasoline.

Phew, talk about a roller coaster of an episode, right? Rick and Morty airs Sunday nights on Adult Swim at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.

