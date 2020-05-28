New Doom Patrol Season 2 Posters Land Online

✖

The highly-anticipated second season of Doom Patrol is coming our way next month, and it's going to debut to many more fans than its initial installment. Instead of being released solely on DC Universe, Season 2 of Doom Patrol will air simultaneously on the new HBO Max streaming service. This will more than double the amount of people with access to Doom Patrol, hopefully helping the acclaimed series become an even bigger hit. To honor both streaming homes of Doom Patrol, DC and Warner Bros. have released not one, but two new posters to tease Season 2's June arrival.

Both posters focus on the arrival of new character Dorothy Spinner, the mysterious daughter of Niles Caulder. She has powers that no one really seems to understand, but they know that her abilities are strong enough to bring about the end of the world. These posters also clearly play on the fact that the character's name is Dorothy, drawing inspiration from The Wizard of Oz.

You can take a look at the posters below, which feature the first look at The Chief's daughter, Dorothy Spinner, who is played by Abigail Shapiro.

(Photo: DC Universe)

(Photo: HBO Max)

Shapiro joins the returning cast of Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk, and Timothy Dalton.

Here's the official synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 2:

"DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world."

Doom Patrol Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 25th on DC Universe and HBO Max.

