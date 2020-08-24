DC's Doom Patrol Takes a Shot at Marvel Studios

✖

The DC Comics multimedia universe was abuzz this weekend with the big news coming out of DC FanDome. It seems the news emboldened the Doom Patrol to take on the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. It began with a DC Comics fan celebrating the success of DC FanDome on Twitter. Someone else replied, wondering when Marvel Studios would respond in kind. "@MarvelStudios are you hearing this? When would you come with your latest updates and surprises? Waiting!!!!!" the tweet reads. The official Doom Patrol account then jumped in, tweeting, "mARvEL sTuDioS aRe yOU hEAriNg THiS. Let them come with their best effort." The Doom Patrol is not impressed or intimidated, it would seem.

This isn't the first time that Doom Patrol has gotten feisty with a rival superhero franchise on Twitter. After the Season Two trailer for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy debuted -- a series that is unabashedly inspired by a seminal run of Doom Patrol comics, with co-creator Gerard Way later writing Doom Patrol comics himself -- Doom Patrol felt the need to remind fans that they were here first.

mARvEL sTuDioS aRe yOU hEAriNg THiS 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Let them come with their best effort. — Doom Patrol (@DCDoomPatrol) August 23, 2020

Per the official description, "Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka the Chief (Timothy Dalton). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through the Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of the Chief, these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (Joivan Wade), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part superhero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them."

The second season of Doom Patrol was cut short by one episode due to the coronavirus pandemic. There's still no official word on a third season renewal.

What do you think of Doom Patrol calling out the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments section. Doom Patrol's first two seasons are now streaming on DC Universe and on HBO Max.

