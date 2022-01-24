Doomlands Trailer Released by Roku

Roku has released a new trailer for Doomlands, the first adult animated series to debut on The Roku Channel. The series, which began as a university film project for Josh O’Keefe before being adapted into a crowdfunded pilot on Kickstarter and further developed by Josh Bowen and Look Mom! Productions will premiere on January 28th. The series had originally been picked up by the now defunct streaming service Quibi in 2020 and ended up with Roku when they acquired much of Quibi’s library. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Doomlands will look at the life of the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender Lhandi as they sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub dubbed The Oasis. Facing ruthless desert gangs, memory-stealing creeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti, all this crew’s got to do to survive is not kill each other.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Doomlands is a post-apocalyptic animated comedy soaked in dust, beer and blood. It’s an homage to Ozploitation and Sci-Fi cinema, and after many years in development, I’m so stoked for it to debut on The Roku Channel,” O’Keefe said.

Doomlands is written by O’Keefe, Roger Bainbridge, Brandon Hackett, Kayla Lorette, and Mark Little. Lee Porter and O’Keefe serve as co-showrunners for the series that Bowen has described as a cross between Mad Max and Cheers.

“Doomlands is Mad Max meets Cheers in the Mos Eisley Cantina, which is a major part of what originally attracted us to the concept,” Bowen, who is executive producing said. “This project was produced almost entirely throughout the pandemic. In fact, Josh literally produced this show from my mom’s basement with the help of her home cooked meals. The final product is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our team, and we’re so excited that it’s now a Roku Original.”

Doomlands stars Mark Little as Danny Doom and Kayla Lorette as Lhandi. It’s written by Josh O’Keefe, Roger Bainbridge, Brandon Hackett, Kayla Lorette, and Mark Little. Lee Porter and Josh O’Keefe serve as co-showrunners. The series premieres January 28th on The Roku Channel and is available to stream for free.

What do you think of the trailer for Doomlands? Will you be checking out the new animated series on The Roku Channel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!