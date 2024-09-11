Dune: Prophecy Announces Fan Experience and Panel Discussion for New York Comic Con

Dune: Prophecy is set to premiere on MAX in November, with fans who are heading to New York Comic Con this fall being able to immerse themselves in the thrilling new project with an interactive activation being held all weekend. The encounter is set to plunge guests intp the world of the fantasy series, while also being tasked with completing challenges as required by the Bene Gesserit. Additionally, fans will get unique insight into the all-new series in a panel for Dune: Prophecy, which will include a look at an all-new trailer. New York Comic Con kicks off on October 17th. Dune: Prophecy is set to premiere on MAX in November.

"We can't wait for fans to dive into the world of Dune: Prophecy," Pia Barlow, Executive Vice President, Originals Marketing, HBO and Max, shared in a statement. "By offering interactive experiences, panels, and special screenings, we're bringing the epic story of the Sisterhood to life, allowing fans to connect with the series in a whole new way before its premiere this November."

The upcoming Dune: Prophecy events at New York Comic Con are as follows:

Thursday, October 17th – Sunday, October 20th – Dune: Prophecy Experience at NYCC

Max, in partnership with Droga5, will unveil "The Dune: Prophecy Experience" in the 4th floor Pavilion of the Javits Center. This beautifully rendered activation will transport participants to the mysterious world of Wallach IX, where The Voice will command them to undergo a series of trials reflecting the Sisterhood's rigorous training methods. Those who heed the commands of the Sisterhood and successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with exclusive NYCC swag.

Thursday, October 17th (3 – 4 p.m. ET) – NYCC Cast and Creatives Panel on the Empire Stage

Showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, executive producer Jordan Goldberg, and cast members Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea and Jessica Barden will reveal the official trailer and tease what fans can expect from the new series. Immediately following its in-room debut, the trailer will be released globally to the public.

Thursday, November 7th – National Alamo Drafthouse Fan Screenings

In partnership with Alamo Drafthouse, Max will host a national pre-premiere fan screening program featuring themed menu items, pre-screening trivia, and other unique elements.



Dune: Prophecy is described, "10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. This is the origin story of the Sisterhood during one of the most turbulent and pivotal turning points in the Dune universe's history."

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments to critical acclaim, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards.

