Echo 3 Stars Reminisce on Their Favorite Stunt Sequences in the Series

Apple TV+'s Echo 3 was a gritty, action-packed series that centered on an unauthorized search and rescue project in Colombia. Against the backdrop of a guerilla war, two soldiers have to save a brilliant scientist who has found herself in way over her head. As you might expect from a show like that, the series showcased a number of elaborate action setpieces, and all three of the lead actors -- Michael Huisman, Luke Evans, and Jessica Ann Collins -- had their chance to get into the action at least a few times.

We recently sat down with the cast of Echo 3, and asked them what their favorite stunt gag was that they had the opportunity to be a part of. Each had a different answer, one crazier than the next.

"I loved in the first episode I had to rope down a helicopter," Huisman told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "I loved doing that stunt. Parts of that were done by my amazing stunt double but I did go down a rope and the hardest prat was the gloves. You wear two layers of gloves, and it's really hard. Basically yyou can't hold onto that rope. You just grab it, and like 'Go!' and you go."

"Mine was scaling that waterfall in 105," Collins said. "I think I did that for about five days and I was able to do all of the things that were required, so I was like, 'Yes! I did it!' It felt like a real victory."

"In episode 2 when Michael and I scale the rooftops of the community there," Evans said. "That took like a week to shoot and we worked at night in Ciudad Bolivar which is on the outskirts of Bogota, running across corrugated sheet roofing and into people's houses, out onto the street. I twas a very long process and every step of the way we moved further into this huge community of tiny little houses and explosions. I don't know what the hell the neighbors must have been thinking, but it was quite an undertaking and to finally walk out at dawn on that final morning...it was a real moment, and I remember feeling quite a sense of accomplishment that we got through it, and no one fell through a roof."

In Echo 3, when brilliant scientist Amber Chesborough goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and husband -- both elite U.S. Army commandos -- struggle to find her against the backdrop of a guerilla war.

You can see the first season on Apple TV+ now.