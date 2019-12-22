Eddie Murphy Brings Back Gumby and Cracks Up on Saturday Night Live, Dammit

Eddie Murphy’s Gumby crashed Weekend Update, dammit, when the star returned to Saturday Night Live as host for the first time in 35 years in its Dec. 21 episode. “They know who the hell it is! I’m Gumby, dammit,” Gumby said when joining hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, who asked what brought the foul-mouthed clay figure to Weekend Update. “What am I doing here? The question, Michael Che, is how the hell are you going to put on a show and not have me on the show until now? I should have been in every damn skit from the top! I’m the one that made that Eddie Murphy a star!”

Ranting, Gumby then called out SNL creator Lorne Michaels and network NBC: “I saved this damn show from the gutter, and it’s thanks to me. This is the thanks that I get? For saving the show? Shame on you, Lorne Michaels! Shame on you, NBC!”

After calling Jost “trailer boy” and Che a “bastard” for implying the character isn’t recognizable, Murphy broke character when slipping into chuckles before resuming his tirade: “You know why you two are behind this desk? Because your jokes don’t have legs, you schmucks!”

Gumby then took offense to Che’s accusation he’s “not exactly a Christmas character.”

“What the hell do you mean I’m not a Christmas character? Look at me! I’m green! I’m green, and all the children love me,” Gumby said. “The kids love me, and I’m a Christmas character, you jerk!”

Murphy also resurrected Buckwheat in a skit parodying reality singing competition The Masked Singer and earlier stepped back into the shoes of Mister Robinson.

As I was giggling uncontrollably at Eddie Murphy shouting ”I’M GUMBY DAMMIT!” I suddenly realized that no one under 35 knows who Gumby *is*. I’m old, dammit. 😳 #SNL #EddieOnSNL pic.twitter.com/t5phRG9Dxm — Geekazoid (@JiffyPopCulture) December 22, 2019

#WeekendUpdate went on WAY LONG, but with an appearance by GUMBY it kinda doesn’t take away from Eddie’s screen time #SNL pic.twitter.com/6bChX9AYF6 — Nother Brother Ent. (@NotherBrother) December 22, 2019

For all the younger #SNL viewers laughing at #EddieMurphy as #gumby

This is who he is supposed to be pic.twitter.com/5QjdbTEso8 — CommonSenseComments (@SenseComments) December 22, 2019

Big thanks to #SNL from those of us who remember the 80s. That Gumby bit was a scream! #EddieMurphy — Ellen Meister 🌊 (@EllenMeister) December 22, 2019

