Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network Being Rebooted as Streaming Platform

Back in 2013, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez helped launch the El Rey Network, delivering audiences genre content and original programs like From Dusk Till Dawn and Lucha Underground, but ultimately shut down at the end of 2020. Luckily, Variety has confirmed that Cinedigm is reviving the network as part of its streaming offerings, and will be an entirely free-to-watch platform. Rodriguez himself will help curate the films and series offered on the platform, delivering "over-the-top" content, marking the first time a cable network has pivoted completely to being a streaming service. There is currently no official date for the new El Rey Network to launch.

“El Rey has always been a network for the people — a mainstream outlet where we discover diverse, independent voices,” Rodriguez shared in a statement. “The fact that we can also now make our catalog of kick-ass programming available for free to all gives me enormous joy.”

He added, “As audiences move deliberately to streaming, it was important for me to democratize our platform so that the masses have the opportunity to see themselves in our lineup of curated, inclusive and entertaining content. This is a huge win in every way, and I want to thank Cinedigm for putting fans first with this new alliance.”

The outlet notes that the upcoming revival of the network will include "Rodriguez’s The Director’s Chair, featuring interviews with creatives like John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino; Rebel Without a Crew: The Series, in which filmmakers set out to make their first feature under Rodriguez’s guidance; a library of unscripted franchises including The Chuey Martinez Show; and feature films spanning such genres as grindhouse, cult-classic action, horror, and sci-fi."

Cinedigm will also distribute Rodriguez's new film Red 11, which is inspired by the filmmaker's time spent in a medical research facility in order to secure funds to make his debut film El Mariachi.

Cinedigm’s president and chief strategy officer Erick Opeka shared of the revival, “We’re excited to be stepping in at this important moment alongside the passion, dedication, and forward-thinking vision that Robert Rodriguez brings to the table."

FactoryMade Ventures CEO John Fogelman continued, "We look forward to working with Chris McGurk and his incredible team at Cinedigm to further engage audiences and align with smart marketing partners to create memorable, custom content that breaks through the clutter.”

