Emmys 2022 Opening Dance Number Leaves Viewers Baffled

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, bringing out many of Hollywood's biggest stars to celebrate the past year of television. That pomp and circumstance proved to be the case essentially from the beginning, as host Kenan Thompson led an eclectic and somewhat-baffling look back at some of the biggest television hits of the past few decades. Thompson and a group of dancers took part in an opening dance number, set to remixed versions of the theme songs of shows like Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special," Thompson said in a statement when his hosting gig was first announced. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

"Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on 'Saturday Night Live' speaks for itself," said Jen Neal, exec VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."

Shortly after the dance number began, many took to social media to share their thoughts on it — positive, negative, and everything in between. Here are just a few of those reactions.