Eva Longoria and Disney Developing New Sci-Fi Comedy Series

Eva Longoria is partnering with Disney on a new series. On Monday, it was announced that Longoria and her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment production company are partnering with Disney Branded Television on Sal & Gabi Break the Universe. The project will be based on Carlos Hernandez’s award-winning book of the same name, whhich is currently being published under Disney-Hyperion’s Rick Riordan Presents imprint. It is unclear at this point where the production will ultimately be distributed. Writer/producer Nelson Soler, who is best known for his work on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, is also attached.

Sal & Gabi Break the Universe follows teenager Sal Vidón, who discovers he has the ability to reach into time and space to retrieve things from other universes after meddling with his father’s scientific experiments. He quickly enlists his friend Gabi to set off on a quest to find and bring back his deceased mother, only to learn that tampering in alternate universes could ultimately put their entire universe at risk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s exciting to work with Eva and Ben on such an imaginative story full of heart and adventure that truly feels authentic in its storytelling and representation of characters,” Ayo Davis, executive vice president, Creative Development and Strategy at Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. “Carlos Hernandez’s heartwarming and humorous book is the perfect addition to our slate of development and is in expert hands with Eva and Ben’s production team.”

“We’re thrilled to see Carlos Hernandez’s ‘Sal & Gabi’ leap to the next level of development within The Walt Disney Company. It’s as if we took a page from the book, and our wish was pulled from the multiverse!” Tonya Agurto, senior vice president, publisher – Imprint and IP Development at Disney Publishing Worldwide, added.

Sal and Gabi Break the Universe was first published in 2019. Its sequel, Sal and Gabi Fix the Universe, was released last year.

“[Rick Riordan had] been asked by his fans to address other mythologies, like Indian or Mexican, but he didn’t feel comfortable doing so, so he looked for other authors to write Percy Jackson-like stories instead,” Hernandez told Publisher’s Weekly in 2019. “I wanted to do something different, though, something that talked more about culture and which was more science fiction. So the Rick Riordan Presents imprint expanded to accommodate that. I gave Lurie a 20,000-word write-up and outline, and here we are. I feel super lucky to be able to reach such a large audience and be in the company of such great writers.”

What do you think of Eva Longoria and Disney adapting Sal and Gabi Break the Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline