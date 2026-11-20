Cartoon Network has been an icon of animation history since its launch in 1992, with it releasing popular shows throughout the decades like Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Ben 10, Adventure Time, and more. One of the company’s most beloved shows just celebrated its anniversary, reminding viewers of one of Cartoon Network’s earliest and best original series.

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Superheroes have been a staple of Cartoon Network since the beginning, from acquired programming like Super Friends to original shows like Teen Titans Go!. However, it is impossible to deny that their most famous superhero series is Craig McCracken’s 1998 masterpiece, The Powerpuff Girls.

The Powerpuff Girls Premiered on November 18, 1998

Cartoon Network

While a student at the California Institute of the Arts, Craig McCracken developed a series titled Whoopass Stew!, a parody of the superhero shows of the 1960s that followed three little girls who are granted extraordinary powers when the professor accidentally adds a can of whoopass to his experiment. The short, titled “A Sticky Situation,” was well-received enough to land McCracken a pitch meeting at Hanna-Barbera. After the project was reworked as The Powerpuff Girls, two shorts were produced for Cartoon Network’s World Premiere Toons block. The first of these, “Meat Fuzzy Lumpkins,” aired on February 20, 1995, while the second, “Crime 101,” aired on January 28, 1996. Unfortunately, the shorts didn’t get picked up for a series, and McCracken went on to work for Genndy Tartakovsky on Dexter’s Laboratory. While there, McCracken was then allowed to pitch The Powerpuff Girls again, and in 1997, the series was greenlit.

On November 18, 1998, The Powerpuff Girls premiered on Cartoon Network, with the premiere consisting of the segments “Monkey See, Doggie Do” and “Mommy Fearest.” The show was a hit, with it being the highest-rated premiere of a Cartoon Network series at the time of its airing. The show received incredible viewership numbers across children and adult audiences, something that surprised the network due to the show being designed to appeal to young viewers. However, the series’ critical and commercial success allowed it to run for six seasons, and the series ended on March 25, 2005, with the release of its 78th episode.

The Powerpuff Girls has become an icon of animation, allowing its influence to far outlast the show’s original run. The franchise has come back for several other projects, including the 2002 The Powerpuff Girls Movie and the 2006 anime Powerpuff Girls Z. Two specials have been produced since the show’s cancellation, such as the half-hour 2009 episode “The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!!” and the 2014 CGI special Powerpuff Girls: Dance Pantsed. Most interestingly, a live-action sequel series was in development at The CW, starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively. However, the series was cancelled before release due to negative reviews.

The Powerpuff Girls has maintained its popularity more than two decades after the show’s cancellation, with merchandise and memes spawned from the franchise still being all over the place. It could be argued that The Powerpuff Girls is Cartoon Network’s most iconic show of all time, with it helping to define the channel’s original programming in its early days and influencing the entire field of animation.

The Powerpuff Girls Was The Final TV Show Produced By Hanna-Barbera

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Powerpuff Girls is a historic show for many reasons, but one of the show’s most notable facts is rarely discussed. Hanna-Barbera Productions, named for founders William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, helped create the field of television animation in the early 1950s and 60s. Shows like The Huckleberry Hound Show, The Flintstones, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, and more are still well-known today, having become some of the company’s most popular programs. However, The Powerpuff Girls often isn’t lumped in with these Hanna-Barbera programs, despite the fact that it was a Hanna-Barbera Show.

The Powerpuff Girls was the final Hanna-Barbera series to premiere, with its first four seasons being produced by the company. Seasons 5 and 6 were produced by Cartoon Network Studios after Hanna-Barbera was absorbed into Warner Bros. Animation in 2001. This makes The Powerpuff Girls a milestone in the history of animation, with it marking the end of the Hanna-Barbera era and the beginning of Cartoon Network. It is hard to deny the impact that the show has had since its premiere, and it is still beloved by many 28 years after its started.

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