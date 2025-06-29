I Like Game of Thrones’ Ending Even More After Rewatching The Entire Series

The final season of Game of Thrones received a lot of hate during its release in 2019, but these criticisms actually seem unfair after rewatching all eight seasons of the iconic HBO fantasy series. Game of Thrones, adapted from George R. R. Martin’s series of novels, A Song of Fire and Ice, became one of the most critically-acclaimed shows in TV history during its eight-season run between 2011 and 2019. Even so, Game of Thrones’ final season received a huge amount of criticism, with many considering it a disappointing conclusion, but I disagree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I recently sat down and rewatched all eight seasons of Game of Thrones – roughly 70 hours total – and it actually makes a lot more sense after taking some time away from the series. At the time of its release, Game of Thrones Season 8, especially the final episode, was heavily criticized by audiences and critics alike. However, the final season wrapped up characters’ storylines perfectly, provided answers to some age-old questions, and even set up some wild spinoffs that could be explored in the future, so it didn’t deserve the hate it received.

Why Game of Thrones’ Ending Was So Controversial

Perhaps the biggest pitfall in Game of Thrones Season 8 was the runtime. Previous seasons had usually comprised ten episodes, while Season 7 dropped to seven episodes, and Season 8 only produced six. This meant the season felt rushed in comparison to previous seasons, which had developed their narratives gradually over several episodes. This was, however, compensated for, as most of the episodes in Game of Thrones Season 8 had a longer runtime than single episodes in previous seasons, which meant that more action could be explored in a single sitting.

Another criticism fell on the perceived inconsistent character development in Season 8. For instance, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) returned to King’s Landing to be by Cersei’s (Lena Headey) side, ignoring his character development and budding relationship with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). Similarly, Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) decision to finally kill Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), ending her long-running quest for the Iron Throne very abruptly and unexpectedly, seemed very out of character for the King in the North.

The very ending of Game of Thrones Season 8 was perhaps the most controversial aspect, as Bran “The Broken” Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) was elected as King of the Six Kingdoms. Many considered this to be an unexpected and illogical choice. Jon Snow, as a Targaryen, had a real claim to the Iron Throne, Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie) was the son of a former King, and even Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) had more claim to the throne than Bran. Admittedly, there were problems with Game of Thrones Season 8, but, overall, the season didn’t deserve the criticism it received.

Game of Thrones’ Final Season Actually Wrapped Up Characters’ Storylines Perfectly

While there might have been better choices that could have been made at the ending of Game of Thrones Season 8, most of the main characters’ stories were wrapped up tight. Daenerys Targaryen’s quest for the Iron Throne concluded with her death – controversial, sure, but this was her only logical ending, especially after becoming so corrupt in Season 8. Tyrion became Hand of the King – a fitting role – and the likes of Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), and more all received fitting ends, losing their lives in the season’s battles.

The Stark family, who had been at the core of Game of Thrones’ story since the very first episode, also all saw appropriate ends. While making Bran the new King was controversial, it actually makes sense – Daenerys wanted to “break the wheel.” Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is off to explore the uncharted areas of Game of Thrones’ intricate and detailed world, heading west of Westeros, while Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) became Queen in the North, ruling alongside her brother. Jon Snow’s exile to the Wall also made sense after he killed the Queen, yet his story may not be finished.

Game of Thrones’ Ending Set Up Interesting Spinoff Possibilities (But Will They Happen?)

While it tied up many loose ends, Game of Thrones’ finale also left several stories open-ended, which could have set up a number of spinoffs from the popular HBO series. So far, only House of the Dragon has released as a Game of Thrones spinoff, focusing on the Targaryen family during their ruling of the Seven Kingdoms almost 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, featuring the stories of Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Prince Aegon “Egg” Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell), is also planned for release in 2026.

Other spinoffs have had trouble getting off the ground, but it would make sense for HBO to continue to capitalize on the success of Game of Thrones and expand Martin’s complex fantasy world far more. It was a shame to see a spinoff focused on Jon Snow get shelved, but it’s possible Harington could still reprise the role in the future, exploring Snow’s story after traveling north of the Wall. Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) was traveling with the Unsullied and the Dothraki to the island of Naath, which could be interesting to explore further in a spinoff.

Arya’s next story, the adventures of Ser Brienne of Tarth, the history of the White Walkers, the story of the Faceless Men, and many more could have easily become the focus of spinoffs. The continued success of House of the Dragon may persuade HBO to move forward with more of these projects. If this happens, Game of Thrones’ ending could be solidified, explained, and legitimized more, perhaps helping to turn around criticisms that have persisted for the last six years.

What did you think of Game of Thrones’ final season? Let us know in the comments!