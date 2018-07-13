Netflix is prepared for the dog days of summer with new additions to give subscribers every excuse to stay indoors.

If the sultry summer heat is too unbearable to even think about and remaining home-bound sounds much more pleasing, Netflix has rolled out several new additions to entertain its subscribers as they stay cool lounging on the couch. From apocalyptic dramas sure to have hearts racing to cooking competitions that will have mouths watering, the handful of new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals headed to the streaming giant this weekend promises a little something for everyone.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

How It Ends

In Netflix’s newest take on apocalyptic dramas, a father and husband named Will and his estranged father-in-law embark on a desperate journey across the country to save his pregnant wife after a mysterious apocalypse causes fear, violence, and the spread of misinformation.



How It Ends will be available for streaming beginning Friday, July 3.

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

In his third Netflix Original stand-up special, Jim Jefferies returns for a performance at the Eventim Apollo in London, where he uses humor to open up about the challenges of being a single father, reflects on the time someone attempted to extort him for money with a sex tape, and the weirdest gig he’s ever played.



Netflix subscribers can stream endless laughs when Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now hits the streaming platform’s shelves on Friday.

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Keeping up with the laughs, on Friday, Kevin Hart’s follow up to his 2011 film Laugh at My Pain will be available for streaming on Netflix.



In Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, the comedian and actor performs for two sold-out shows for his 2012 international “Let Me Explain” concert tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The film captures the mayhem, humor, and fun-loving spirit of Hart and the tour, which began after guests accused him of changing following his divorce.

Sugar Rush

Dipping its fingers into the sweet world of baking competitions, Netflix will premiere new original series Sugar Rush on Friday, July 3.



The baking competition features teams of bakers competing not only against each other, but the clock counting down in the background, as they rush to create delicious pastries, including cupcakes, confections, and cakes. Their baked goods will then be judged by world-class pastry chefs Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo, Chef Mindy Segal, chocolate connoisseur Jonathan Graham, fashion icon Betsey Johnson and critic Richard Blais.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

Netflix has teamed up with DreamWorks Animation Television to bring Dav Pilkey’s classic children’s story about an underwear wielding superhero to life.



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, set to be available for streaming beginning Friday, will see fourth-graders and best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins, voiced by Jay Gragnani and Ramone Hamilton, turn their fun-hating principal into the amazing Captain Underpants, who saves the school from caped crusaders and other villains.

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2

Lisa and Patrik may be taking their relationship to the next level in the second season of Netflix original series Bonusfamiljen, but mishaps, money troubles, and a startling revelation will cause plenty of drama and uphill battles, leaving the family reeling.



Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 will be available for streaming beginning Sunday, July 15.

Going for Gold

With her dad being a former Air Force Officer, 17-year-old Emma is used to saying goodbye and moving, but when her father’s next military assignment brings her to Australia, Emma finds herself recruiting a competitive cheer squad of her group of friends at her new school.



Going for Gold will be available for streaming on Sunday.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2

Debuting in February as a successor to Joel McHale’s former show The Soup, The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale sees the comedian, actor, and television host poking fun at trending news, pop culture, social media, and more.



While the first 13 episodes of the series, which saw McHale joined by special guests like Michael Colter (Luke Cage), Alison Brie (GLOW), and Kristen Bell, began debuting in February on a weekly basis, the additional six episodes, ordered in May, will be made available for streaming on Sunday, July 15.

What’s Leaving

While it’d be nice to not have to make sacrifices in order to enjoy the newest additions, several titles will also be leaving Netflix’s library this weekend to make room for the new.



Leaving 7/14/18:

Wild Hogs



Leaving 7/15/18:

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

What Was Added This Week

If you are looking to extend your TV time this weekend or the above titles simply do not float your boat, Netflix made several other additions throughout the week.



Avail. 7/9/18:

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1



Avail. 7/10/18:

Drug Lords: Season 2



Avail. 7/12/18:

Gone Baby Gone