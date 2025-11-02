Everything Coming to HBO Max This Week (November 3rd)

On the heels of a massive start-of-the-month drop on Saturday, HBO Max is going to keep adding movies and TV shows to its lineup throughout the entire week. From Sunday to Saturday, HBO Max has six straight days of new additions planned, giving subscribers more to add to their watchlists (as if November 1st didn’t bring enough new movies to the service).

Sunday night will be a big night for TV fans with an HBO Max subscription, which is almost always the case thanks to the HBO lineup. New episodes of IT: Welcome to Derry and The Chair Company will be added to HBO Max, along with the premiere of new comedy series I Love LA.

This week will also see a couple of popular A24 movies join the HBO Max lineup, both of which come from acclaimed filmmaker Celine Song. Past Lives hits the service on Sunday, while The Materialists makes its streaming debut on Friday. You can check out this week’s lineup of HBO Max additions below!

Sunday, November 2nd

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)

Past Lives (A24)

Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)

The Chair Company – New Episode (HBO Original)

IT: Welcome to Derry – New Episode (HBO Original)

I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)

An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in LA

Monday, November 3rd

Barney’s World, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 2 (Food Network)

I Am Curious Johnny

In the Eye of the Storm, Season 3 (Discovery)

Wardens of the North, Season 5 (Animal Planet)

Tuesday, November 4th

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 7 (Food Network)

Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season 1A

Wednesday, November 5th

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The Plot Thickens, Season 6 (TCM)

Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1 (ID)

Thursday, November 6th

A Man Called Otto

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)

Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)

From the pinnacle of athletic success to the depths of scandal, Alex Rodriguez saw his prolific baseball career marred by a high-profile suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Told through a series of intimate interviews with Rodriguez, ALEX VS AROD explores the dualities of one of the most polarizing figures in sports.

Friday, November 7th

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)

The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)

Materialists (A24)

A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

Saturday, November 8th

Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)