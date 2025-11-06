Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Major Streaming Services This Weekend (November 7th)

Almost a week has gone by since November arrived and streaming services added a horde of new arrival movies and TV shows to their lineups. Now that subscribers have had some time to sort through all of the new additions, there’s already another weekend of full of new arrivals ahead of us.

This weekend is headlined by one of the biggest original movies hitting Netflix all year. Friday will see Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited adaptation of Frankenstein debut on Netflix, following a couple of weeks in theaters across the country.

Friday will also see another 2025 movie make its streaming debut, though this one isn’t a streaming original. Peacock is bringing Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale to its lineup on November 7th, which will begin three consecutive weeks of new streaming debuts (Nobody 2 and The Bad Guys 2 are on the way next).

Below, you can find the full lineup of this weekend’s new streaming additions.

Thursday, November 6th

NETFLIX

The Bad Guys: Breaking In — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bride Wars

Death by Lightning — NETFLIX SERIES

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

A Man Called Otto

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)

Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

All Her Her Fault, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Miracle On Ice: 40th Anniversary

HULU

Bride or Die

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6

One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2

TUBI

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Friday, November 7th

NETFLIX

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas in the Heartland

Labyrinth

My Dad’s Christmas Date

As You Stood By (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Baramulla (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Frankenstein — NETFLIX FILM

Groom & Two Brides (KW) — NETFLIX FILM

Mango (DK) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films – All Episodes Streaming

Life-Size

Love+War – Premiere

The Worst Trip Around the World – All Episodes Streaming

Seventeen: Our Chapter – Premiere

HBO MAX

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)

The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)

Materialists (A24)

PEACOCK

Wicked: One Wonderful Night – Premiere (NBC)

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) – Streaming Premiere

HULU

Sovereign (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

Queen Bees (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Alto Knights (2025)

BAT-FAM (2025)

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us S2 (2025)

NWSL (2025)

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 S1 (2025)

TUBI

Fan of Mine – Tubi Original

Saturday, November 8th

NETFLIX

Countdown: Jake vs. Tank — NETFLIX SERIES

The Emoji Movie

DISNEY+

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Live Beginning at 8pm ET

HBO MAX

Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)

PEACOCK

Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Stumble, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

HULU

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1

Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 19

The Baldwins: Complete Season 1

A Star Is Born (2018)

PRIME VIDEO

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025)

Sunday, November 9th

HBO MAX

Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

PARAMOUNT+

Youth In Revolt (2009)

PRIME VIDEO

Baywatch (2017)