Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Major Streaming Services This Weekend (November 7th)

Almost a week has gone by since November arrived and streaming services added a horde of new arrival movies and TV shows to their lineups. Now that subscribers have had some time to sort through all of the new additions, there’s already another weekend of full of new arrivals ahead of us.
Videos by ComicBook.com
This weekend is headlined by one of the biggest original movies hitting Netflix all year. Friday will see Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited adaptation of Frankenstein debut on Netflix, following a couple of weeks in theaters across the country.
Friday will also see another 2025 movie make its streaming debut, though this one isn’t a streaming original. Peacock is bringing Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale to its lineup on November 7th, which will begin three consecutive weeks of new streaming debuts (Nobody 2 and The Bad Guys 2 are on the way next).
Below, you can find the full lineup of this weekend’s new streaming additions.
Thursday, November 6th
NETFLIX
The Bad Guys: Breaking In — NETFLIX FAMILY
Bride Wars
Death by Lightning — NETFLIX SERIES
The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
A Man Called Otto
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)
Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)
Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)
Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
All Her Her Fault, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Miracle On Ice: 40th Anniversary
HULU
Bride or Die
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6
One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2
TUBI
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Friday, November 7th
NETFLIX
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas in the Heartland
Labyrinth
My Dad’s Christmas Date
As You Stood By (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Baramulla (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Frankenstein — NETFLIX FILM
Groom & Two Brides (KW) — NETFLIX FILM
Mango (DK) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films – All Episodes Streaming
Life-Size
Love+War – Premiere
The Worst Trip Around the World – All Episodes Streaming
Seventeen: Our Chapter – Premiere
HBO MAX
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)
Materialists (A24)
PEACOCK
Wicked: One Wonderful Night – Premiere (NBC)
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) – Streaming Premiere
HULU
Sovereign (2025)
PARAMOUNT+
Queen Bees (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
The Alto Knights (2025)
BAT-FAM (2025)
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us S2 (2025)
NWSL (2025)
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 S1 (2025)
TUBI
Fan of Mine – Tubi Original
Saturday, November 8th
NETFLIX
Countdown: Jake vs. Tank — NETFLIX SERIES
The Emoji Movie
DISNEY+
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Live Beginning at 8pm ET
HBO MAX
Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Stumble, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
HULU
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1
Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 19
The Baldwins: Complete Season 1
A Star Is Born (2018)
PRIME VIDEO
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025)
Sunday, November 9th
HBO MAX
Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)
PARAMOUNT+
Youth In Revolt (2009)
PRIME VIDEO
Baywatch (2017)