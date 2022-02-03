Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2022 for Black History Month

Peacock adds new shows and blockbuster movies to its service every month, and February is no exception. However, since February marks the start of Black History Month, Peacock is celebrating by spotlighting content from Black creators and about the Black experience. New originals like Bel-Air, Take Note, and The Amber Ruffin Show will premiere in February, and the streamer is also making documentaries, dramas, unscripted series, comedies, and movies available for subscribers.
Some of Peacock’s thought-provoking original series include Bel-Air, The Amber Ruffin Show, Hart to Heart, For Ball and Country, Black Boys, and Anthony; sitcoms include Psych 3 This Is Gus, The Bernie Mac Show, The Nutty Professor, Kenan, and Everybody Hates Chris; movies from Black creators and actors such as Selma, Bad Boys, The Drew, Home Sweet Home, and The Brothers; comedy specials featuring Black comedians like Def Comedy Jam, You Laugh But It’s True, and Joyelle Nicole Johnson Love Joy; historical masterpieces including Harriet, February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four, Mully, and Willie; and even LGBTQ+ content such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Strike A Pose, and Freedia Got A Gun.
The full list of Peacock’s Black History Month offerings broken down by category can be found below.
Originals Launching in February
Bel-Air (premiering 2/13)
Take Note (premiering 2/24)
The Amber Ruffin Show (premiering 2/25)
Documentaries
Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (Peacock Original)
Black Boys (Peacock Original)
The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show (Peacock Original)
For Ball and Country (Peacock Original)
My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs (Peacock Original)
Freedia Got a Gun
Willie
Olympic Pride – American Prejudice
February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four
Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade
Dramas
Noughts+Crosses (Peacock Original)
Save Me (Peacock Original)
Unscripted
Hart toHeart (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Seasons 1-12
We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1
Comedies
Grand Crew (NBC Current Season)
Kenan(NBC Current Season)
Everybody Takes Chris
The Bernie Mac Show
Sanford and Son
Brooklyn 99
Kevin Hart Presents – Lil Rey Howery:RELevent– stand up special
SasheerZamata: Pizza Mind – stand up special
Love Joy (Peacock Original) – stand up special
Movies
Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)
Anthony
Harriet
Blade 1-3
Safe House
The Nutty Professor & The Nutty Professor II: TheKlumps
Ray
Bad Boys 1 & 2
This Christmas
The Best Man
Boo! AMadeaHalloween
The Express
Crooklyn
Do The Right Thing
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
Major Payne
Bustin’ Loose
The Clockers
Hitch
Enemy of the State
But
Four Brothers
Death at a Funeral
What’s Love Got to Do With It
The Preacher’s Wife
The Best Man Holiday
Johnson Family Vacation
Bringing Down the House
The Family That Preys
AMadeaChristmas
Madea’sWitness Protection
Belly
Pride
Selma