Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2022 for Black History Month

Peacock adds new shows and blockbuster movies to its service every month, and February is no exception. However, since February marks the start of Black History Month, Peacock is celebrating by spotlighting content from Black creators and about the Black experience. New originals like Bel-Air, Take Note, and The Amber Ruffin Show will premiere in February, and the streamer is also making documentaries, dramas, unscripted series, comedies, and movies available for subscribers. 

Some of Peacock’s thought-provoking original series include Bel-Air, The Amber Ruffin Show, Hart to Heart, For Ball and Country, Black Boys, and Anthony; sitcoms include Psych 3 This Is Gus, The Bernie Mac Show, The Nutty Professor, Kenan, and Everybody Hates Chris; movies from Black creators and actors such as Selma, Bad Boys, The Drew, Home Sweet Home, and The Brothers; comedy specials featuring Black comedians like Def Comedy Jam, You Laugh But It’s True, and Joyelle Nicole Johnson Love Joy; historical masterpieces including Harriet, February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four, Mully, and Willie; and even LGBTQ+ content such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Strike A Pose, and Freedia Got A Gun.

The full list of Peacock’s Black History Month offerings broken down by category can be found below.

Originals Launching in February

bel-air-key-art.jpg

  • Bel-Air (premiering 2/13) 

  • Take Note (premiering 2/24)

  • The Amber Ruffin Show (premiering 2/25) 

Documentaries

black-boys-peacock.jpg

  • Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (Peacock Original)

  • Black Boys (Peacock Original)

  • The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show (Peacock Original) 

  • For Ball and Country (Peacock Original) 

  • My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs (Peacock Original) 

  • Freedia Got a Gun 

  • Willie

  • Olympic Pride – American Prejudice 

  • February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four 

  • Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade 

Dramas

noughts-crosses-peacock-key-art.jpg

  •  Noughts+Crosses (Peacock Original)  

  •  Save Me (Peacock Original) 

Unscripted

hart-to-heart-peacock-key-art.jpg

  • Hart toHeart (Peacock Original)   

  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Seasons 1-12 

  • We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 

Comedies

love-joy-peacock-key-art.jpg

  • Grand Crew (NBC Current Season) 

  • Kenan(NBC Current Season)  

  • Everybody Takes Chris 

  • The Bernie Mac Show 

  • Sanford and Son 

  • Brooklyn 99 

  • Kevin Hart Presents – Lil Rey Howery:RELevent– stand up special   

  • SasheerZamata: Pizza Mind – stand up special   

  •  Love Joy (Peacock Original) – stand up special 

Movies

psych-3-this-is-gus-peacock-key-art.jpg

  • Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original) 

  • Anthony  

  • Harriet 

  • Blade 1-3 

  • Safe House 

  • The Nutty Professor & The Nutty Professor II: TheKlumps  

  • Ray 

  • Bad Boys 1 & 2 

  • This Christmas 

  • The Best Man 

  •  Boo! AMadeaHalloween   

  • The Express 

  • Crooklyn 

  • Do The Right Thing 

  • I Am Ali 

  • I Am Bolt 

  • Major Payne 

  •  Bustin’ Loose

  • The Clockers

  • Hitch 

  • Enemy of the State 

  • But

  • Four Brothers 

  • Death at a Funeral

  • What’s Love Got to Do With It 

  • The Preacher’s Wife 

  • The Best Man Holiday 

  • Johnson Family Vacation 

  • Bringing Down the House

  • The Family That Preys

  • AMadeaChristmas  

  • Madea’sWitness Protection

  • Belly

  • Pride 

  • Selma 

