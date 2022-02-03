Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2022 for Black History Month

Peacock adds new shows and blockbuster movies to its service every month, and February is no exception. However, since February marks the start of Black History Month, Peacock is celebrating by spotlighting content from Black creators and about the Black experience. New originals like Bel-Air, Take Note, and The Amber Ruffin Show will premiere in February, and the streamer is also making documentaries, dramas, unscripted series, comedies, and movies available for subscribers.

Some of Peacock’s thought-provoking original series include Bel-Air, The Amber Ruffin Show, Hart to Heart, For Ball and Country, Black Boys, and Anthony; sitcoms include Psych 3 This Is Gus, The Bernie Mac Show, The Nutty Professor, Kenan, and Everybody Hates Chris; movies from Black creators and actors such as Selma, Bad Boys, The Drew, Home Sweet Home, and The Brothers; comedy specials featuring Black comedians like Def Comedy Jam, You Laugh But It’s True, and Joyelle Nicole Johnson Love Joy; historical masterpieces including Harriet, February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four, Mully, and Willie; and even LGBTQ+ content such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Strike A Pose, and Freedia Got A Gun.

The full list of Peacock’s Black History Month offerings broken down by category can be found below.

Originals Launching in February

Bel-Air (premiering 2/13)

Take Note (premiering 2/24)

The Amber Ruffin Show (premiering 2/25)

Documentaries

Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (Peacock Original)

Black Boys (Peacock Original)

The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show (Peacock Original)

For Ball and Country (Peacock Original)

My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs (Peacock Original)

Freedia Got a Gun

Willie

Olympic Pride – American Prejudice

February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four

Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Dramas

Noughts+Crosses (Peacock Original)

Save Me (Peacock Original)

Unscripted

Hart toHeart (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Seasons 1-12

We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1

Comedies

Grand Crew (NBC Current Season)

Kenan(NBC Current Season)

Everybody Takes Chris

The Bernie Mac Show

Sanford and Son

Brooklyn 99

Kevin Hart Presents – Lil Rey Howery:RELevent– stand up special

SasheerZamata: Pizza Mind – stand up special

Love Joy (Peacock Original) – stand up special

Movies