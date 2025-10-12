Everything Streaming on Peacock This Week (October 13th)

As a new week gets ready to begin, streaming services like Peacock are preparing a bunch of new arrivals for subscribers to explore. While some streamers aren’t as active throughout the week, Peacock is one of those services that has a lot of regular additions, much like Netflix, so it should come as no surprise to learn that four of the next five days will see titles join the streaming lineup.

Perhaps the most prominent group of titles hitting Peacock’s lineup this month come in the form of hit TV shows returning for new seasons. While none of those specifically are arriving this week, Peacock is adding a couple of TV seasons that slide right alongside those popular returnees. On Wednesday, the service will add the fourth season of FBI: International and the sixth season of FBI: Most Wanted. Like NBC/Peacock mainstays Law & Order and the One Chicago franchise, CBS’ FBI shows are also executive produced by Dick Wolf.

That same day will see not one, but two Jurassic films return to Peacock’s lineup. Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are coming back to the streamer on October 15th, in preparation of the Jurassic World Rebirth streaming premiere at the end of the month. Starting on November 1st, the rest of the franchise’s films will return, putting all of the Jurassic movies on the same streaming service for the very first time.

Below, you can check out the complete list of movies and TV shows hitting Peacock this week.

Tuesday, October 14th

Cocaine Bear

Wednesday, October 15th

Don’t Breathe

FBI: International, Season 4 (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 6 (CBS)

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Thursday, October 16th

The Cabin In The Woods

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

From 1972-1978, thirty-three young men were kidnapped, murdered and buried in a crawl space beneath their killer’s house. And no one was the wiser. Not for all those years. Why? He was charming and funny. Had a good, All-American job. Was a community leader. He even volunteered to entertain sick kids… while dressed as a clown. DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY peels back the twisted layers of Gacy’s life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror.

Friday, October 17th

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)