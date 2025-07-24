Marvel’s Black Panther Series Disney+ Release Date Moves (but It’s a Good Thing)

Marvel Animation’s Eyes of Wakanda series has just been given a new release date, so it’ll not premiere weeks before anyone expected. The Black Panther franchise has been one of the most successful properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since the late Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa’s Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Letitia Wright’s Shuri took over the mantle in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the upcoming Eyes of Wakanda series will explore the history of the mantle and Wakanda itself, now scheduled to hit Disney+ on August 1, 2025.

Eyes of Wakanda, developed by Todd Harris with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media, was originally set to premiere on August 27, 2025, but Entertainment Weekly has now reported a release date shift to August 1st. Similarly to 2024’s Echo, Eyes of Wakanda will drop all four of its half-hour-long episodes simultaneously. This means we’ll see Wakandan warriors, namely members of the Hatut Zeraze, traverse the globe in search of vibranium artifacts weeks before we previously expected. Each episode will take place in a new time period, with the first exploring 1260 BC, spotlighting prospective Hatut Zeraze member Noni (Winnie Harlow).

The events of Eyes of Wakanda episode 1 will have a huge impact on the rest of the series, which will expand the world and history of Wakanda more than ever before. Harlow will be joined by an impressive voice cast boasting Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Steve Toussaint, and more, while it’s unclear whether a past iteration of the Black Panther will be making an appearance. Harris has previously confirmed that Eyes of Wakanda will feature a version of the Iron Fist, however, introducing a new iteration after Danny Rand and Kwai Jun-Fan’s versions.

“My goal for the whole show was to do the thing that a movie has trouble doing, which is making the world bigger,” Todd Harris explains to Entertainment Weekly. “It is a nation with multiple zip codes. It was mostly just expanding the backdrop of the world that Ryan [Coogler] was able to establish, with just a little bit more time and a few more opportunities at the watering hole. These things have been around for this long, really spreading out the mythology of Wakanda.” This suggests Eyes of Wakanda will change how we see Wakanda and the Black Panther franchise.

This will occur over a year before we return to Wakanda in live-action, as Shuri and Winston Duke’s M’Baku are expected to play a key role in the battle against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. This means we’ll go back to modern-day Wakanda in December 2026, but the animated Eyes of Wakanda miniseries will explore the history of the nation, which contains a wealth of unexplored stories that we’re desperate to see in the MCU. It’s a great thing that we’ll be able to witness Eyes of Wakanda’s exciting tales weeks before we expected.

