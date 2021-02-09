Is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Bringing Back Inhumans?

✖

Something weird is happening on Twitter. Sure, that's an evergreen statement in the year 2021, but Marvel is slowly reviving the Twitter accounts used by the production company formerly known as Marvel Television. Back in December, the Agents of SHIELD social media profiles shared the first full-length teaser of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Fast forward to Monday, and the Twitter for Marvel's Inhumans — you remember that show, right? — shared the trailer released during Super Bowl 55.

It's understandable that Marvel would want to use the SHIELD profiles, as that show has millions of likes and followers across its profiles. Inhumans, however? That account only has 80,000 as of this writing, and it hasn't tweeted since 2019. Naturally, we've decided to hop on the conspiracy bandwagon and assume the marketing efforts mean more.

Are you ready? Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and start streaming the Original Series March 19 on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/M2e3I2xxDh — Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) February 8, 2021

But how much more, exactly? What if — now, stay with us here — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to be the series to bring Inhumans back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The powered beings were introduced in SHIELD many years ago, and the Royal Family of the ancient cosmic race ended up appearing in Inhumans. The involvement of the characters is the one major link between the two shows. Now, they're both promoting the upcoming Disney+ show.

Neither account has shared any of the marketing collateral for WandaVision, or any other projects from Marvel Studios — so why start now?

If you've been keeping track of the traditional online scoopers and fan blogs, one popular theory is that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier involves a plot that uses a serum or a similar type of MacGuffin. The main hypothesis now could be assuming that MacGuffin would, in fact, be some form of Terrigen.

We've yet to see Inhumans in a film or series produced by Marvel Studios, and Ms. Marvel is set for release on Disney+ later this year. With a possible plotline involving Terrigen, or — ahem — the Terrigen Bomb, maybe that's what activates Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) powers. Maybe Inhumans will return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and sometime thereafter, we'll see the return of Black Bolt, Medusa, and the rest of the Inhuman Royal Family.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th.

